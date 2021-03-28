Robins are complicated - Burke County Notebook

Their irregular migration patterns allow individual birds to cover a large distance, so food is plentiful for all.

The availability of earthworms, the favorite food of robins, is a big decision-making factor as to where they will winter and where they will eat from day to day.

Robins were plentiful in our yard this winter. I wonder if they left any earthworms at all. Our patchy grass is telling me it is in need of something. The grass depends on the earthworms for aeration and fertilization to stay healthy. The earthworms ingest the soil as they burrow through it. The droppings they leave behind feed the soil. I do hope the robins snatched up a lot of Japanese beetle grubs while they were eating. None of us appreciate the adult Japanese beetles who eat our roses and other plants in the summer.

One danger to which the robins in our yard are exposed is our neighborhood hawk. However, we have found a handy solution to help protect them. We throw our kitchen scraps out near the edge of the woods every day. A murder of crows are aware of this habit and hang around waiting for those daily tidbits. If the hawk comes by to grab a robin, he is soon scared away by the crows.