Robins are complicated - Burke County Notebook

When Jan Krouskop, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, mentioned in December on our weekly writers’ group Zoom meeting that she had seen a robin, she seemed excited because we have all heard, “The presence of a robin means spring is not far behind.”
“I see robins in the summer and winter in my backyard,” I said.
“Dee, are you saying robins don’t migrate any further south than North Carolina in the fall?” another member asked.
I didn’t know the answer to that question, so I researched robins to discover more about them and their migration habits. After much reading, I concluded robins are complicated!
I found information on several internet sites, issues of “Birds and Blooms” magazine and “Peterson Field Guide, Birds of Eastern and Central North America.”
Robins are “nomadic,” meaning they wander irregularly. Their migration patterns are all over the place. A single robin may winter in Texas one year, Florida the next and Pennsylvania the next. Some fly thousands of miles, such as the individuals that migrate from Vancouver Island to as far south as Guatemala. Others don’t migrate at all. Most migrate intermediate distances.
The availability of food is the prominent factor robins use when deciding where they will stay for the winter. If fruit is superabundant in Tennessee and Georgia one fall and winter, the bulk of robins may not bother to migrate south as far as Florida. It seems they make their decisions on the fly. Because some robins winter as far north as they can find berries, they have an enormous winter range.
Their irregular migration patterns allow individual birds to cover a large distance, so food is plentiful for all.
The availability of earthworms, the favorite food of robins, is a big decision-making factor as to where they will winter and where they will eat from day to day.
Robins were plentiful in our yard this winter. I wonder if they left any earthworms at all. Our patchy grass is telling me it is in need of something. The grass depends on the earthworms for aeration and fertilization to stay healthy. The earthworms ingest the soil as they burrow through it. The droppings they leave behind feed the soil. I do hope the robins snatched up a lot of Japanese beetle grubs while they were eating. None of us appreciate the adult Japanese beetles who eat our roses and other plants in the summer.
One danger to which the robins in our yard are exposed is our neighborhood hawk. However, we have found a handy solution to help protect them. We throw our kitchen scraps out near the edge of the woods every day. A murder of crows are aware of this habit and hang around waiting for those daily tidbits. If the hawk comes by to grab a robin, he is soon scared away by the crows.
Robins begin migrating northward as the days grow longer. The male robins leave ahead of the females. They must find a good nesting site and a satisfactory source of food. Sometimes if a food source, such as berries, happens to be abundant in their area, the males may winter in the north and not migrate southward at all.
Females begin migrating north from a few days to a couple weeks after the males. They fatten themselves up in order to build strength for the northern journey. Like the males, the females may not return to their summer home from last year. They are also not likely to mate with the same male, but once they choose a partner, the couple remains monogamous through the breeding season.
Yes, robins are complicated, but I enjoy studying them. When the backyard is covered with robins, they stand still and erect like soldiers as they listen for the movement of worms near the surface. Some will begin to run, while others remain stationary. They appear to be playing the game, “Mother, May I?”
Their “cheer-i-o” songs make the evenings pleasant as the birds pipe them out just before dark. Why dark? I don’t know. Maybe we can hear them better when the day’s noises have lessened, or maybe the birds feel safer in the long evening shadows.
