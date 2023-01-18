'Rock of Ages' coming to the stage

HICKORY -- The rock and roll musical extravaganza "Rock of Ages" is taking over the stage this weekend at the Hickory Community Theatre. Performances run Jan. 20 through Feb. 4 in the Jeffers Theatre.

"Rock of Ages" is a jukebox musical built around classic rock songs from the 1980s, especially from the famous glam metal bands of that decade. The musical features songs from Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Steve Perry, Poison and Europe, among other well-known rock bands. The story is set in The Bourbon Room, a nightclub on LA’s Sunset Strip that is under threat of demolition by a pair of real estate developers. The club’s owner, along with an ambitious rocker and an aspiring actress, band together to save the bar and keep “The Strip” rocking.

Performances of "Rock of Ages" are Jan. 20 through Feb. 4 in the Jeffers Theatre. Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

The HCT’s 74th season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive, Sunbelt Xpress and Frye Regional Medical Center. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. "Rock of Ages" is produced by Alex Lee, Inc.