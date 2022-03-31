RockyFest set for April 23 at Rocky Face Park

ALEXANDER COUNTY — RockyFest is back in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The family-friendly festival will be held April 23 at Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area in Alexander County. The free event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., features live music, food, arts and crafts vendors, free rock climbing sessions, children’s activities and more.

This year’s event is special, as Alexander County celebrates the park’s 10th anniversary.

Live music will be performed on stage under the tent. Bands include:

Southbound 77 at 10 a.m.

The Burnett Sisters Duo at 11 a.m.

Karlie Keepfer & Smokey Holler at noon.

Gap Civil at 1 p.m.

Whitetop Mountain Band at 2 p.m.

Kelley & The Cowboys at 3 p.m.

These bands will delight the crowd with a mix of old-time, bluegrass and country music. Attendees also can join the fun by bringing their own instrument to play in the picking tent.

Free rock climbing and rappelling sessions will be offered throughout the day with 75 openings available. Registration must be completed online on a first-come, first-served basis. Learn more at rockyfacepark.com/rockyfest.

The main food vendors include Teens & Deens Country Kitchen, Village Inn Pizza, the Vashti Ice Cream Man and the Doughnut Shack.

Vendor applications are being accepted online. Fees are $30 for arts and crafts vendors, $40 for commercial vendors and $10 for nonprofit vendors for a 10-by-10 space. Electricity is an additional $10 fee. Applications will be reviewed by event staffers to ensure a good fit for the festival. The vendor application deadline is noon April 8.

The sponsors of RockyFest 2022 include Alexander County government, Duke Energy, Alexander Railroad Co., Huntington House Furniture, Craftmaster Furniture, EnergyUnited Electric, McGill Associates, Taylor King Furniture and WHKY.

For information about RockyFest 2022, visit rockyfacepark.com/rockyfest.