The owner of a downtown Morganton restaurant is asking for a jury trial to settle a dispute with her landlord.

Root & Vine is being threatened with eviction, with the property owner saying damage has been done to the building. E&E Properties RV filed a complaint May 19 against Aimee Perez and Root & Vine, accusing her of breaching the conditions of the lease between the two parties.

The complaint said E&E Properties demanded Perez and the restaurant leave the premises but she has refused to surrender the building to them.

On June 13, Magistrate David Stikeleather signed off on a judgement for eviction, court documents show, which would have forced the restaurant out of the building it has occupied since 2011. It is located at 133, 137 and 139 W. Union St., Morganton.

But on June 21, the restaurant filed an appeal, demanding it be tried before a jury, according to court documents. It also filed a bond to stay the eviction judgement pending the outcome of the appeal, court documents show. The bond on the stay of the eviction judgement requires Perez to pay the rent of $2,240 on the first day of each month, as per the terms of the lease, to the clerk of courts. If she fails to pay it within five business days after its due, the bond on the stay of eviction would be dissolved and Perez can be removed from the building, court filings say.

The stay of eviction shows that Perez doesn’t owe any back rent to the property owners.

The original complaint against Perez said she breached section No. 8 of the lease which says the “lessee shall comply with all the laws, ordinances, and regulations applicable to the property and shall not make any use of the property which causes unusual wear and tear or diminishes the fair market value of the property.”

The complaint also said Perez owes the plaintiff $62,715 in property damage. Some of the property damage the complaint describes is flooring in the kitchen ($17,250), demolition and repair of wooden subfloor ($17,965), flooring in the wash area ($15,000) and phased construction and equipment moves ($6,000).

The attorney for E&E Properties RV is Kenny Rotenstreich with Teague Rotenstreich Stanaland Fox and Holt law firm in Greensboro.

The attorney for Aimee Perez and Root & Vine is James Hogan with Starnes Aycock Law Firm in Morganton.

E&E Properties RV, whose managers are Samuel Cantor and Edward Cantor, was incorporated in 2019 and had an address in the town of Bostic in Rutherford County but its principal office is in Boca Raton, Florida.