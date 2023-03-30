The leader of a local program that helps people keep warm in the winter has received special recognition.

Chris Witherspoon, director of the Wood-Chop Ministry at First United Methodist Church of Morganton, has been named the 2022 Distinguished Person of the Year by the Rotary Club of Morganton.

The club collects nominations for the award each year. A committee appointed by the club’s president comprised of past recipients and Rotarians selects one person who has contributed significantly to the betterment of the community, according to Deborah Jones, club secretary.

“It is a special honor that transcends politics and personalities, and it is reserved for those individuals whose leadership and service extend far beyond the range of the average citizen, exemplifying the Rotary motto of ‘Service Above Self,’” Jones said. “Many of the award winners have been honored for a lifetime of community service, while others have been chosen primarily for spearheading a single, extraordinary project. Their spheres of influence are as wide and diverse as the community itself: education, commerce, athletics, religion and charitable endeavors, to name a few.”

Witherspoon grew up in Morganton and graduated from Freedom High School, Western Piedmont Community College, Coastal Carolina Community College and the Otis Jones Education Institute. He is the owner of Witherspoon Surveyors Company and a member and former president (2008) of the North Carolina Society of Surveyors, Foothills Chapter. He was awarded “Surveyor of the Year” in 2010 and 2016.

As director of the Wood-Chop Ministry, a cooperative venture with Burke United Christian Ministries and other community churches, Witherspoon leads efforts to provide needy families in Burke County with free firewood.

“The leadership of the ministry passed the torch to Chris several years ago, and during his time, he has fostered partnerships with other churches and acquired equipment to process the wood and two trucks to transport the wood,” Jones said. “Chris has been called a pillar of the ministry. His faith and perseverance have been contagious for the many men and women who have worked by his side.”

He and his wife, Tanya Hastings Witherspoon, have been married for 26 years and have two children, Carson and Allie Witherspoon.

“He is the best role model a person can have,” Carson and Allie said. “Being proud of our dad is an understatement. I don’t know anyone more deserving of this award. He really is a hero.”

Kathy Smith, president of the Rotary Club of Morganton, praised the nomination.

“Many people are recognized publicly for great feats, acts of service and devotion to the community, however, in the past 40 years, I have only witnessed and heard others speak of Chris’ kindness, giving heart and willingness to serve and love his neighbors without seeking public recognition,” Smith said. “His humbleness and contribution to our community represents a true servant’s heart, and I am proud to recognize him as Rotary’s 2022 Distinguished Person of the Year.”

The late J.D. Fitz, an outstanding Morganton Rotarian and past club president, created the annual awards program, which began as “Man of the Year,” in 1948. The honor evolved into an annual testimonial and banquet. Adding to this year’s award will be a $1,000 donation made by the Rotary Club of Morganton to a charity selected by Witherspoon in his honor. The club will announce details of an event to celebrate him in near future. For more information, visit morgantonrotary.org.