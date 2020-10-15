Rotation food truck bringing street variety

“She was interested in setting up more of a mobile street food in downtown Morganton,” Tran said. “After she showed that interest in us doing it, we definitely pursued it. Three or four months from then, we got the truck and started working on financing and the business plan, building everything together and getting up to code.”

Their debut menu included Bulgogi cheesesteak steam buns, a kimchi burger, bibimbap, Korean chicken wings, pan-fried dumplings, KimCheese poutine and roasted garlic aioli fries.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Rotation kind of has two parts,” Tran said. “We’re trying to bring craft street food, and the goal is that we kind of rotate different items here and there from the menu. The major cuisine is more or less a fusion. A lot of it right now is an Asian fusion. It’s Korean-American right now. In the future, we’d like to bring more Hispanic influences and stuff like that.

“The other part of it is that we’d like to serve coffee, hopefully, in the next upcoming months. We’re pushing third-wave coffee, which is more or less focusing on the coffee beans themselves. We’re trying to find fair trade and organic beans. It’s something new.”