Runners to hit the greenway for Sunrise Run

The scenic Catawba River Greenway offers a canopy covered path for racers testing their endurance during the Morganton Festival’s annual Sunrise Run on the Greenway.

Runners of all levels are invited to compete in the 5k, 10k or Fun Run hosted by the Historic Morganton Festival Inc. and presented by UNC Health Blue Ridge. Races begin at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The most popular, Student Fitness Challenge, will see hundreds of students run for their Burke County school at 9:30 a.m. This challenge is offered to Burke County elementary and middle schools and is an opportunity to garner $200 for their physical education programs by having at least 10 participants complete the Fun Run/Walk. The school with the most students will receive an additional $500 for its program.

An expected 400 or more runners and walkers will compete across the three races. Trophies are awarded to overall winners in each race with medals going to first-, second- and third-place male and female winners in the following age categories for the 5k and 10k: 10 and under, 11-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79 and 80-plus. In the fun run and Student Fitness Challenge, trophies will be awarded to those 5 and younger, 6-7, 8-9, 10-11, 12-13 and 14-plus. Go to www.morgantonfest.org to register or call 828/438-5252 for an application.

Pre-registration and packet pickup will occur at the race site from 5-6 p.m. at Catawba Meadows on Friday as well as on race day. Follow the signs.

After the race, be sure to stop in Downtown Morganton and attend the 40th annual Morganton Festival presented by UNC Health Blue Ridge where the whole family can experience a plethora of arts and crafts vendors, foods, rides and games, and free music. For details go to www.morgantonfest.org.