Rural department second in county to get ALS certification

A rural fire department in Burke County now can provide advanced life support for those experiencing medical emergencies.

The second department in the county to achieve the status, Enola Fire and Rescue’s first responders now can go above and beyond the basic life support services — like bleeding control, CPR and anaphylactic allergic reaction treatments — typically provided by first responders, said Burke County EMS Maj. Nikki Hudson.

The department achieved advanced life support status Oct. 4.

ALS allows first responders to provide the same or a similar level of care individuals would receive from an EMS crew in an ambulance.

For rural fire districts like Enola, whose outskirts stretch into mountainous terrain that can take EMS crews 20-25 minutes to reach, earlier intervention could mean the difference between life and death.

“We’re an extension of Burke County EMS and we’re able to perform that advanced life support 10 minutes, sometimes longer than that, with our first responder program before EMS gets there,” said Enola Fire Lt. Dillon Hudson. “We’ve already initiated that patient care.”

New medical supplies purchased to help attain the certification included a cardiac monitor that allows first responders to take pictures of a person’s heart and determine whether they’re having a heart attack, Hudson said. Responders also now can get IVs started for patients, and administer fluids when necessary.

The ALS status will also go to help other departments in the area where Enola gets dispatched as automatic mutual aid, like for rescue operations at South Mountains State Park.

“We carry all the same equipment that EMS does, so we’re able to get into the state park, get in the woods with that patient and hike to a patient, and start that ALS level care that much quicker,” Lt. Hudson said.

Burke County EMS Maj. Nikki Hudson said gaining ALS abilities is an impressive feat.

“Enola is a very rural department with a lot of state park land in their jurisdiction, which changes their tax base,” Maj. Hudson said. “They’re one of the fire departments with a lower budget for the county, and they were able to source grant money to fund this project so they didn’t have to take away from the fire protection services they offer.”

Lt. Hudson thanked Burke County EMS and its medical director, Dr. Anthony Frank, along with his fellow firefighters, the fire department’s board of directors, Enola Fire Chief Scott Godfrey and the community for its continued support of the department.

“All of our men and women are excited about this step and excited about going to neighboring departments and helping on their calls,” Lt. Hudson said.

The commitment of the fire department’s 27 firefighters and 10 first responders is obvious, Maj. Hudson said.

“Everybody in public service, they’re truly here to serve their community,” Maj. Hudson said. “They have an excellent response plan, they have excellent response times, they have excellent response numbers, especially being as remote as most everybody lives … they have a very high turnout on every call, so they are committed to driving those distances that take to get to those calls, they care so much about their community that they’re willing to sacrifice the time and energy with their family to provide that ALS level, pre-hospital care.”

Maj. Hudson said it will help EMS crews responding to calls get their patient loaded and on the way to the hospital for further care earlier.

“For our paramedics at EMS, a lot of the work that happens before you leave the scene will already be done,” she said. “So once we get there, we can truly get that patient headed toward the hospital so much more quickly, especially with a 20-30 minute drive time, we can get toward definitive care much more quickly … it’s a huge benefit to the patients and the citizens and the visitors of this area.”

That early intervention could mean the difference between life and death.

“With strokes and heart attacks and cardiac arrests, minutes matter,” Maj. Hudson said. “Seconds matter. Being able to notice a heart attack two minutes sooner, or to recognize stroke symptoms two minutes sooner, makes a difference in that patient’s actual total outcome.”