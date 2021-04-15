Venue offers rustic setting for weddings, events

For those looking for a rustic location for a wedding or event, they have a new, convenient option in Morganton.
The Venue at Carbon City, located at 800 Carbon City Road, is owned and operated by Pam and Keith Johnson and their two daughters, Tauni Giauque, assistant manager of the venue and Sierra Johnson, venue decorator and cleaner. The family renovated the venue from a dance studio into a luxurious event space.
“This was originally a dance studio,” said Giauque. "These were two separate studios initially. We took the walls down, added some barn doors and put wood and stone on the wall. It went from a dance studio with purple walls and inspirational sayings everywhere, to what it is now, a lot of beautiful rustic elements.
"When we first saw the space we were just inspired. We thought this would be a great opportunity to start a fun family business.”
After purchasing the event space in late 2019, The Venue at Carbon City had a rough start due to opening in March 2020, when COVID-19 began.
“It was a little rocky in the beginning," Giauque said. "We gave so many brides their money back that had already made a deposit earlier because people were nervous and since the beginning, ceremonies have been unrestricted, but receptions have not. So we could have up to 100 people for a ceremony, but for receptions it was down to only having 10 people at receptions for a good amount of 2020. This wasn’t much of an option for most of our brides and we didn’t have an outdoor area at the time either."
Now that the quarantine restrictions are slowly beginning to lift, venues, restaurants and other businesses are able to gradually open back up to a somewhat normal capacity.
“Since the restrictions have been let up, business has actually been doing really well,” said Giauque. "Brides have adapted to having smaller weddings and now the space is a lot more open than it used to be with our outdoor area. We have had close to 50 events happen here. We’ve even had a couple of Zoom weddings here as well.”
The Venue at Carbon City caters more toward weddings, but is not just a venue for a bride and groom. The family-owned business tries to make the dreams of any customer that walks through their doors a reality.
“We really wanted to be the 'yes men' you know,” said Giauque. "We really try to accommodate what people’s dreams are and not be too rigid in what we require for the venue. We meet with people to give them tours at the venue. We also do two-week consultations, so when a bride is nearing her wedding, we figure out everything that she wants.
"My sister Sierra also helps me with the décor packages, which are packages we offer with the venue, but they are not required. I make bouquets, we do décor for brides or they are allowed to do their own thing.”
Many services also are offered to brides and grooms to make their day run as smoothly as possible.
”When you rent the venue, you get the use building," Giauque said. "We also have two arches that come free with the rental and a podium for whoever officiates. All of the tables and chairs are included, but if a bride wants to upgrade, we can do wine barrels for head table that are made out of live edge wood. I also provide very high quality bouquets and boutonnieres for a bride. We also have a list of vendors for any of the services that we do not offer such as catering or if a bride wanted fresh flowers on her wedding day. We offer rustic luxury at an affordable price.”
The business is doing really well despite the rocky start of opening during the pandemic. The venue is accepting new clients to begin their event planning.
“Between my parents, my husband, and my sister and I, we’ve really built this business from the ground up and it’s been a lot of fun,” she said.
For more information about the venue, visit The Venue at Carbon Facebook page or their website at thevenueatcarboncity.com.
