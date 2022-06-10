Rutherford College council approves 2022-23 budget

RUTHERFORD COLLEGE — Rutherford College Town Council unanimously approved this week its budget for next fiscal year that includes a rate increase for water and sewer customers but keeps the property tax rate the same.

The $2,234,061 budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year keeps the property tax rate at 12 cents per $100 of value.

But due to an increase from the town of Valdese, it includes a 4% increase in utility rates, meaning $1.55 would be added to the minimum water and sewer bill. The minimum bill is for the first 3,000 gallons. Each additional 1,000 gallons would also increase by 50 cents, according to the proposed budget.

“These increases will allow the Utility Fund to continue to operate at optimal levels and support the department’s administration,” Town Manager Ken Geathers said in his proposed budget message.

The town was allotted $357,791 from the American Rescue Plan Act. The 2022-23 budget will use some of it to subsidize various water system improvement projects, with a long-term intention to support the cost of a stormwater improvement program and town-wide broadband study, Geathers said. In a more globalized and operational economy, public investment is key.

The budget includes $50,000 of ARPA funds to subsidize water line improvements for the Kathy Drive Extension, as well as $40,000 to subsidize water line improvements for Pine Street. It also calls for $166,284 of unassigned ARPA funding for a town-wide broadband study and a stormwater drainage analysis study.

The budget also includes $127,000 of Powell Bill Fund money for streets. Of that money, $80,000 will be used to pave Honeycutt Drive and Ridge Street, according to the budget. It also includes routine maintenance of street shoulders, culvert drains and storm ditches, as well as contracted annual street right-of-way and sewer easements, it says.

The town’s general fund budget of $824,100 includes allotments for business development support, a strategic marketing plan, various annual events, and an appropriation to subsidize the improvements of the town park.

It also includes $16,000 for cameras/police support along Malcolm Boulevard and $25,000 to go toward a marketing analysis.

Geathers said the town staff will continue its emphasis on effective and efficient service of planning & zoning functions, capital project management and code enforcement services.

The Business Development Fund includes $25,000 for the town’s Development Loan Program for local industry and business incentives. The budget says subsidies are available for applicants who are approved by the town council through an application process.

In addition, the town will continue its participation in a public transit program.