Rutherford College council approves budget

RUTHERFORD COLLEGE — After a public hearing Monday night, the Rutherford College Town Council approved the town’s 2021-22 fiscal budget with no change to the tax rate or water and sewer.

The budget keeps the property tax rate at 12 cents per $100 of property value with a total budget of $1,667,600.

In his budget message, Town Manager Ken Geathers, said, in part, he thinks the town should continue its operational approach in relation to capital projects and priority items moving forward.

“The administration will continue its emphasis on efficient and effective service delivery in relation to planning and zoning functions, Greenway Park development and code enforcement services,” Geathers said.

The budget includes a $100,000 appropriation to develop the town’s Greenway Park, as well as $58,000 for public works projects, including $5,000 for salary and overtime pay for seasonal utility technicians, $40,000 for water line replacement at College Circle and $13,200 for an Estes Drive sewer extension.

It also includes $25,000 for developing and creating a storm water runoff improvement plan and $6,000 for a Christmas parade fireworks show.