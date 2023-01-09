Rutherford College names new town manager

RUTHERFORD COLLEGE -- Rutherford College has a new town manager but she is a familiar face to many in the area.

Jessica Barglsey was appointed and sworn in as the new manager on Dec. 5, according to information from the town of Rutherford College.

Barglsey has been a full-time employee with the town since February 2008 and has worked as both town clerk and finance director.

“It is an honor to serve the citizens of this great town. The people who make up this small ‘but mighty’ town are amazing,” Barglsey said. “They care for each other and are always looking for ways to create a better community. I am excited to be a part of that.”

Barglsey said she wants to give special thanks to the town council for believing in her and giving her the opportunity.

“Jessica has served the citizens of Rutherford College in several different roles for nearly 15 years. She has served as the interim manager for the last six months and has done an outstanding job,” said Mayor Yates Jensen. “We are thrilled to have someone with her experience and abilities, and I have complete confidence that she will continue to do a great job for our Town.”

Former town manager Kenneth Geathers Jr. left the job in mid-2022 after the town council didn’t renew his contract. He had served in the role for at least 11 years.