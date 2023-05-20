Rutherford College residents will likely pay more for water and sewer in the upcoming year but could potentially see their property tax rate remain the same.

Town Manager Jessica Bargsley is recommending a total budget of $2,298,968 for 2023-24 fiscal year that would maintain the property tax rate at 12 cents per $100 of property value. The revenue neutral tax rate for the town is 9 cents per $100 valuation but due to inflation and the cost of maintaining adequate services, Bargsley is recommending the rate stay the same, she said in her budget message.

The town, like other local governments, is required to approve a new budget for 2023-24 fiscal year by June 30. The new fiscal year starts July 1.

The total proposed budget of $2,298,968 includes the $891,300 general fund and the $852,400 water and sewer fund.

Due to proposed rate increases from Valdese and Burke County, Bargsley is proposing a 4% increase in utility rates. She said that would be $1.56 added to the minimum water and sewer bill.

“This increase will allow the Utility Fund to continue to operate at optimal levels and support the department’s administration,’ she said in her budget message.

The general fund spending includes allotments for business development support, strategic marketing, annual town events, repairs to the town hall’s HVAC system and main street beautification, Bargsley said in her budget message.

The town still has $320,468 remaining from its federal American Recovery Act allotment in 2021, Bargsley said. The money is intended to help rebuild town infrastructure, she said. To that end, she said the remaining money would be used to subsidize various water system improvement projects.

The proposed budget also calls for transferring $50,000 from the general fund to the Powell Bill fund to add to the $47,000 state Powell Bill allocation for a total of $97,000. Powell Bill funds are typically mostly used to resurface and maintain roads in municipalities.

Bargsley is proposing the $97,000 be used in specific areas in town “that have been identified as being in a state of disrepair and in need of immediate attention. The government will also continue to monitor and maintain right-of-way, culverts, drainage swales and storm drains as needed.”

To view the budget, visit www.rutherfordcollegenc.us/newsview.aspx?nid=5993.

A public hearing on the budget is set for 7 p.m. on June 5 at town hall.