RUTHERFORD COLLEGE — The town of Rutherford College will soon celebrate its 46th year with fun for the kids, food and an annual steak cook-off competition.

The town’s Founder’s Day Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 3 at town hall, located at 980 Malcolm Blvd., Rutherford College.

Town Clerk Terra Brieno said there will be more than 50 vendors offering items such as handmade shirts, cups, toys, lawn chairs and jewelry. Kids will be able to enjoy a free inflatable obstacle course and bounce house, along with games, and tickets will be sold for a train ride on the Little Blue Choo-Choo through the Greenway Park, she said.

She said there will be a wide variety of food trucks from Lucky Dogs, with its hot dogs, curly fries and ice cream, and Mom’s Eggrolls to Word of Mouth Catering, with its burgers, wings, cheese steaks and appetizers, and Pard’N’Tha Smoke BBQ with its barbecue and all the fixings.

Others will be on-site selling sweet treats such as Pelican’s SnoBalls and R&W Concessions with cotton candy, popcorn and candied apples as well as My Local Bakery and Foothills Sips selling custom lemonades, Brieno said.

“While you shop and play, grill masters will be hard at work preparing the perfect steak for the Pigmaster’s SCA Cook-Off Competition,” Brieno said. “Stick around for the awards ceremony at 4 p.m. when one team will leave with the trophy, cash prize, and bragging rights for the next year.”

The SCA steak cook-off features a $1,000 first place prize and will pay the top 10 places in the steak category, according to information from the town. Second place wins $500 and third place wins $300.

While the SCA’s primary focus for the competition is steak, it also conducts an ancillary contest for burgers to challenge cookers.

“Our goal is to create a fun relaxed environment and a fair competition,” the event post on the town’s website says. “It’s about cooking, not who has the most money.”

It says all the steaks are provided to ensure a level playing field among competitors, with the SCA’s double blind judging process adding to the integrity of the competition.

To see more about the competition, visit https://bit.ly/45lwM4y.

The Founder’s Day Festival recognizes the re-incorporation of the town on June 1, 1977, according to town officials.

The Owl Hollow School was first opened in 1850 in the community where Rutherford College is now located. The school was renamed Rutherford Academy in 1853 after it received financial help from John T. Rutherford, according to the town’s website. It became Rutherford Seminary after the Civil War and the community around it was incorporated as Excelsior. The college was later renamed Rutherford College, as was the town. The college was forced to merge with other colleges and the town was dissolved, both in 1933, according to the town history.

The town of Rutherford College was re-incorporated 44 years later.