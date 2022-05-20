 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rutherford College to host Founder's Day Festival on Saturday

RUTHERFORD COLLEGE -- The town of Rutherford College will host its Founder's Day Festival on Saturday, May 21 for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Approximately 50 vendors will be lined up selling their wares, along with food vendors. There will be fun entertainment including inflatables, train rides, and axe throwing. Door prizes will be given away throughout the event.

The event will be held at the Town Hall, 980 Malcolm Blvd., Rutherford College. For more information about the event, contact Event Coordinator Terra Brieno.

