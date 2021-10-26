Safety tips for parents, motorists and trick-or-treaters

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stay in familiar neighborhoods along an established route and stop only at familiar houses unless accompanied by an adult.

Walk on sidewalks, not in the street. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic and off the road as far from traffic as possible.

Cross streets at crosswalks when available. Look both ways before crossing streets and cross when the lights tell you to cross, after you check for cars in all directions.

Carry a flashlight, wear clothing with reflective markings or tape, and stay in well-lit areas. Wear a watch you can read in the dark.

Don’t cut across yards or driveways.

Motorists should:

Drive slowly through residential streets and areas where people could be walking.

Watch for children darting out from between parked cars.

Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs.

Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.

At dusk and in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing.

“The Watch for Me NC” program began in 2012 as a collaborative effort to reduce pedestrian and bicycle-related crashes through enhanced education and enforcement of safety laws. It consists of pedestrian, bicycle and driver-focused safety messages as well as concerted efforts by law enforcement. To learn more about the program, visit watchformenc.org.