Sails Music Series continues with Jive Talk

HICKORY - The City of Hickory's 2022 Sails Original Music Series continues this week with Jive Talk. The performance begins at 7 p.m. on Friday at Union Square in Downtown Hickory.

Jive Talk began as the project of longtime friends Oliver Pierce (lead vocals/guitar), Isaac Middleton (guitar/synth/vocals), and Ben Dunn (bass/vocals). After working long-distance for some time, the group solidified in the winter of 2021 in Nashville, adding Philip Walker (drums/vocals) and Andres Ahogado (guitar/synth/vocals). The band has since exploded on the live circuit, capturing audiences with their engaging and high energy performances.

“Jive Talk brings retro, pop-rock fun! They could be the next band to break out and hit it big after rockin’ the Sails Stage in Hickory,” says Sails Music Coordinator Bob Sinclair.

Acme Radio Live describes Jive Talk as “a breath of fresh air for Music City ... Spirited, care-free, and lovable, seeing them live is surely a special experience.”

The Sails Original Music Series offers excellent musical entertainment from all over the United States with the help of numerous sponsors. Two new sponsors for this season are local companies Atriax, PLLC and David E. Looper & Company. Returning sponsors of the series include Bob Sinclair Music, Larry’s Music & Sound, Pfahlert Creative Labs, Olde Hickory Brewery, and Crowne Plaza.

In addition to the seating available at Union Square, audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. A variety of close-by bars and restaurants offer food and beverages.

The new Hickory Downtown Social District allows patrons of downtown ABC permitted establishments to drink an alcoholic beverage on sidewalks, Union Square, and other public areas within the designated boundaries of the social district. For more information about the Hickory Downtown Social District, special restrictions, and a detailed map of the coverage area, visit www.hickorync.gov/downtown-social-district.

For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, visit www.HickoryNC.gov/SailsMusic and follow the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.