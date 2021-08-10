Sails Music Series returns to downtown Hickory this fall

HICKORY — The 2021 Sails Original Music Series returns to downtown Hickory this fall with a diverse lineup of bands and performances scheduled for Friday evenings in September and October except for Oktoberfest weekend, Oct. 8.

Shows begin at 6:30 p.m. Performances will vary between The Sails on the Square Stage and the new CommScope Stage.

Music fans will also enjoy a special Sails Original Music Series concert at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Taft Broome Park, in conjunction with the Festival in the Park event.

The series lineup includes Tyler Ramsey (indie/folk) on Sept. 3, Dave Eggar Cirsus (jazz/classical/world/reggae) on Sept. 10, Empire Strikes Brass (brass funk rock) on Sept. 17, Mac Arnold and Plate Full O’ Blues (rhythm and blues) on Sept. 18, Amanda Anne Platt and The Honeycutters (country) on Sept. 24, Selwyn Birchwood (contemporary blues) on Oct. 1, Cruz Contreras (Americana) on Oct. 15, Diali Cissokho and Kaira Ba (West African) on Oct. 22 and The Get Right Band (psychedelic indie rock) on Oct. 29.