HICKORY — The city of Hickory's 2022 Sails Original Music Series continues with Reliably Bad on Friday. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. on Union Square in downtown Hickory.

Reliably Bad is an eight-piece funk-pop band based out of Greensboro. Formed in 2018, the group brings together jazz and classical musicians to create its own brand of energetic, “danceable” music that shares influences with funk, neo-soul, hip-hop and doo-wop.

The octet includes Jess Schneider (vocals), Chris Pebbles (sax), Zac Covington (drums), Matt Laird (bass), Colin Moser (keys), Jimmy Washington (guitar), Charlie Sothcott (trombone) and Chris Sisco (trumpet).

“Dancing is definitely required for this big funky band,” says Sails Music Coordinator Bob Sinclair. “With strong rhythmic cores and captivating melodies, Reliably Bad delivers an incredibly good time.”

The Sails Original Music Series offers excellent musical entertainment from all over the United States with the help of numerous sponsors. Two new sponsors for this season are local companies Atriax, PLLC and David E. Looper & Company. Returning sponsors of the series include Bob Sinclair Music, Larry’s Music & Sound, Pfahlert Creative Labs, Olde Hickory Brewery and Crowne Plaza.

In addition to the seating available at Union Square, audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. A variety of close-by bars and restaurants offer food and beverages.

The new Hickory Downtown Social District allows patrons of downtown ABC permitted establishments to drink an alcoholic beverage on sidewalks, Union Square, and other public areas within the designated boundaries of the social district. For more information about the Hickory Downtown Social District, special restrictions and a detailed map of the coverage area, visit www.hickorync.gov/downtown-social-district.

The Sails Original Music Series will feature Alexa Rose Band on June 17. The music series will take a break over the summer and will return this fall with concerts every Friday in September.

For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, visit www.HickoryNC.gov/SailsMusic and follow the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.