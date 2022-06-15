Sails Original Music Series features Alexa Rose Band

HICKORY — The city of Hickory's 2022 Sails Original Music Series will wrap up the spring season with the Alexa Rose Band on Friday, June 17. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. on Union Square in Downtown Hickory.

Singer/songwriter Alexa Rose is an emerging artist with deep Appalachia roots. Her southern vocals harken back to old country and blend folk and Americana sounds.

“Alexa is a product of the Blue Ridge Mountains, but she is not just a pretty face singing ballads on her front porch,” said Sails Music Coordinator Bob Sinclair. “She is an emotive writer with a distinct voice and delivery. We are very pleased to have this rising star and her band on the Sails Stage. There’s going to be a lot of new Alexa Rose fans after they see her on Friday night.”

Alexa Rose was born in the Alleghany Highlands of western Virginia, raised in the tiny railroad town of Clifton Forge. Though no one in her immediate family played or sang, she inherited a deep musical legacy. A mostly self-taught musician, Rose picked up the guitar as a teen. She studied music at Appalachian State University before hitting the road to make her name in Americana music.

The Sails Original Music Series offers excellent musical entertainment from all over the United States with the help of numerous sponsors. Two new sponsors for this season are local companies Atriax, PLLC and David E. Looper & Company. Returning sponsors of the series include Bob Sinclair Music, Larry’s Music & Sound, Pfahlert Creative Labs, Olde Hickory Brewery, and Crowne Plaza.

In addition to the seating available at Union Square, audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. A variety of close-by bars and restaurants offer food and beverages.

The new Hickory Downtown Social District allows patrons of downtown ABC permitted establishments to drink an alcoholic beverage on sidewalks, Union Square, and other public areas within the designated boundaries of the social district. For more information about the Hickory Downtown Social District, special restrictions, and a detailed map of the coverage area, visit www.hickorync.gov/downtown-social-district.

After a break over the summer, the music series will return this fall with concerts every Friday in September.

For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, visit www.HickoryNC.gov/SailsMusic and follow the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.