Sails Original Music Series returns in September

HICKORY — The city of Hickory’s Sails Original Music Series returns to Downtown Hickory this fall to offer free concerts of live original music under The Sails on the Square.

Performances will begin at 7 p.m. every Friday in September.

Music fans will also enjoy a change of venue for a special Sails Original Music Series concert at the Samuel Davis Multipurpose Field in Taft Broome Park on Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m.

September band lineup

Sept. 2: Greg Humphreys Electric Trio — Big personality NYC band leader brings his power rock trio to town.

Sept. 9: Miss Tess — Lovely Tess and her Nashville-based band have it all — jazz, country, blues and old school rock ’n’ roll.

Sept. 16: Jake Blount — A multi-instrumentalist and vocalist who draws upon old-time, bluegrass, and blues influences. He specializes in the traditional music of African Americans and indigenous peoples of the Southeastern woodlands. The performance will be at Samuel Davis Multipurpose Field at Taft Broome Park.

Sept. 23: Randall Bramblett Band — An extraordinary group of rockers from the Athens area. Randall plays with Widespread Panic, Bonnie Raitt, Government Mule, and anyone else who plays good rock ’n’ roll.

Sept. 30: Lonesome Ace Stringband — Mesmerizing old-time band from Canada with bluegrass chops that plays righteous folk and country music.

The Sails Original Music Series presents excellent musical entertainment from all over the United States with the help of numerous sponsors. Two new sponsors this year are local companies Atriax PLLC and David E. Looper & Co. Returning sponsors of the series include Bob Sinclair Music, Larry’s Music & Sound, Pfahlert Creative Labs, Olde Hickory Brewery, and Crowne Plaza.

In addition to the seating available at Union Square, audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. A variety of close-by bars and restaurants offer food and beverages.

The Hickory Downtown Social District allows patrons of downtown ABC permitted establishments to drink an alcoholic beverage on sidewalks, Union Square, and other public areas within the designated boundaries of the social district. For more information about the Hickory Downtown Social District, special restrictions, and a detailed map of the coverage area, visit www.hickorync.gov/downtown-social-district.

For information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, visit www.hickorync.gov/SailsMusic and follow the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.