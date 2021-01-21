Sale offers two types of fig trees

Among the oldest fruits to be consumed by humans, the fig hails from Asia Minor and was introduced to America by Spanish Franciscan missionaries who came to Southern California in 1520. Figs were used to sweeten foods long before sugar was popular and became a commercially viable crop in the US in 1891 with the invention of the Fig Newton. Ancient Olympians were actually awarded figs instead of gold medals for their athletic achievements.
Most commercial figs are grown in California and Texas, and plants have been known to live and produce for more than 100 years. Important fig growing culture includes hot temperatures and full sun. Here in western North Carolina, only two of the 700 named cultivars can withstand our winter weather. Brown Turkey or Celeste are hardy for Burke County, but should be grown in a protected area. Well-drained sites close to the house or other out-buildings are most suitable. They prefer a northern exposure to prevent early spring growth. Celeste and Brown Turkey are self-pollinating and will bear fruit in about three years. Figs can be pruned as small trees or bushes, but the bush form gives better cold protection.
The North Carolina Cooperative Extension – Burke County Center is offering both the Brown Turkey and Celeste Fig in its Small Fruit Plant Sale this year. Fig trees are $20 each and will come bare root – gel packed and wrapped ready for planting.
To learn more, visit burke.ces.ncsu.edu or contact the Extension office at 828-764-9480.
Donna Teasley is an Extension agent specializing in consumer horticulture for Burke County. Contact her at 828-764-9480 or donna_teasley@ncsu.edu. The North Carolina Cooperative Extension - Burke County Center is located at 130 Ammons Drive, Suite 2 in Morganton. For more information, visit burke.ces.ncsu.edu.