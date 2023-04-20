People in the community will once again have the opportunity to purchase plants from master gardeners for their gardens this year.

The Burke County Extension Master Gardeners Volunteer Association will hold its annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at the Burke County Fairgrounds at 145 Bost Road in Morganton. The sale will feature annual and perennial flowers, unique vegetables, mixed planters, hanging baskets, dish gardens and tomato cages. There will be a straw bale gardening demonstration and an informational booth displayed by the Burke County Beekeepers Association. Bonnie Plants will present a children’s learning station where kids can learn about planting and take a small plant home with them. Yard sale items will be sold as well.

Proceeds from the sale will fund Extension Master Gardener community projects, such as scholarships for a student enrolled in either the horticultural technology or sustainable agriculture programs at Western Piedmont Community College. The volunteers partner with many organizations and people of all ages throughout the area to achieve their goals of educating and beautifying the county and providing opportunities for youth to enrich their community.

The EMGVA maintains and beautifies the grounds of the North Carolina Cooperative Extension - Burke County Center and its community garden. Volunteers have planted shrubs and perennials, weeded and mulched beds and built a “critter-proof” fence with the help of students from Freedom High School. Local Master Gardeners also assist with the “Veggie Varmint” contest at the Drexel Fair.

In order to become a Master Gardener, participants complete a 13-week course through the Extension so they can receive a certification. The course enables the volunteers to be of greater service to their community.

For more information about the plant sale or the Master Gardeners’ program, contact the Extension office at 828-764-9480.