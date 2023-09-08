A late night fire that started around midnight Tuesday and carried well into the day Wednesday destroyed a metal commercial building south of Morganton.

Firefighters with multiple departments were called to the commercial building on NC 18 South around midnight Tuesday for a structure fire, according to information from Salem Fire Rescue.

Responders spent all night Tuesday fighting the blaze, and worked until around 11 a.m. putting out the remaining flames, Salem Fire said. There was a high fire load in the building and it was a total loss, the department said.

A North Carolina Forest Service BRIDGE crew assisted firefighters with loading more than 1,000 feet of large diameter hose that had been laid from the closest hydrant, and Ricky Stroupe came to the scene with a backhoe at daylight to help remove metal panels and debris so firefighters could more easily access hotspots. Stroupe is a former Salem firefighter and currently serves on the department’s board of directors, Salem Fire said.

Chick-fil-A also donated breakfast for the firefighters.

Responding agencies included Salem, Triple Community, Enola, George Hildebran, Valdese, Lovelady and West End fire departments, Burke County REACT, the Burke County Fire Marshal’s office and the North Carolina Forest Service.