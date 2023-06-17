Salem Fire Rescue soon will be moving to a new home after breaking ground on a brand new fire station June 1.

Department members along with developers and community leaders gathered at the site to celebrate the turning of the dirt on the new construction project earlier this month.

Once finished, the new station — which is being built next door to the department’s current station — will have four, double-stacked, pull-through garage bays. That’ll give enough room for eight apparatuses, and Salem Fire Chief Charles Autrey said the new station could hold all of the department’s apparatuses if needed.

He said it was just about a year ago that department leaders were going around to new stations in surrounding counties to get ideas for how their new station should look.

“We’re very happy to be where we’re at now in building our new station,” Autrey said. “We’re very thankful for this opportunity. Our old station served us for 52 years, that’s a long time.”

The new station also will feature a large training room, kitchen, office space and three bedrooms for members.

“We’re very thankful to have been able to move this quickly,” Autrey said.

They’re working with Wilkie Construction on the new building, which they hope to have finished in late winter.

“Ever since we started this, it’s been an honor,” said Josh Wilkie, vice president of Wilkie Construction. “It’s nice to see all the people you have here and the brotherhood that you have.”

Autrey said the old station eventually will be torn down and they’ll make use of the lot for extra parking. He said it’ll take a while to get everything moved in.

“The project we’re in the middle of right now has been a long time coming,” said Alan Byrd, president of the department’s board of directors. “It was needed.”

Salem Fire had its fire tax raised last year to 10 cents to help pay for the new station, but after property revaluations this year, they’re looking to drop the rate back down.

“Historically, Salem had the lowest fire tax rate in the county,” Autrey said. “We requested a tax rate increase last year to be able to pay for the new building and a new fire engine. President of the Board of Directors Alan Byrd said then that if property values went up substantially with the revaluation, we would request to lower the tax rate. Property values did go up quite a bit, so Salem requested a revenue neutral reduction of the tax rate this year to approximately the same rate as before.”

If the Burke County Board of Commissioners approve their proposed budget, Salem’s tax rate would drop from 10 cents to 7 cents per $100 of property value.

The department also has ordered a new engine, which will take three years to be completed and delivered, Autrey said.

Jeff Brittain, vice chair of the Burke County Board of Commissioners, congratulated the fire department on their accomplishments.

“I’m a member of this community, I live in the Salem district and I want to take just a moment to say thank you to you guys and gals for what you do for this community every day, every night, every holiday,” Brittain said. “When you get that call in the middle of your holiday dinner, you get up and you respond. We appreciate it and I want you to know that we do … you spend all those hours, countless hours of training on your own time, so that you can do the best job possible when you get that call.”