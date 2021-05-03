Salem Fire receives grant for new gear

Salem Fire Rescue was one of a handful of area departments to receive a state grant for new equipment
The grant, worth $10,021.50, was used for 10 sets of turnout gear that can be used for fighting wildland fires or during an extrication, said Salem Fire Chief John Stroup.
“Anytime we’re doing extrication or wildland [firefighting] we need to wear protective equipment,” Stroup said. “To protect against cuts, jags, fire, as well as in the woods, our foot protection. You wouldn’t want to wear your tennis shoes.”
That gear will be especially handy in the coming months, he said.
“Especially in the summer months, we’ve had accidents on the Fourth of July, motor vehicle accidents, that we were out for a very long time,” Stroup said. “The heat, there’s a lot of stress on the firefighters and rescue guys.”
They also bought some new reflective vests to wear at the scene of motor vehicle crashes, and some new pagers and walkie-talkies.
“The walkies that most everyone in the county has and mobiles, after 2025, they’ll no longer be good,” Stroup said. “They won’t work, and so we’re just trying to get ahead of it so we come up with, we get stuff now on grants and spend a little bit of money now, we don’t have to come up with $150,000 at one time.”
Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey went around to several departments April 19 in Caldwell County to hand out the rescue grants to departments before stopping by Salem. The grants require a local match by the departments, and can be worth a maximum of $30,000, Causey said.
“They’re used for different things,” Causey said. “For turnout gear, radios, anything that can be tied to firefighter safety.”
There’s been more than 500 fire departments across the state who have received the grants, Causey said. He said grants like the one Salem received are especially important after the trials of the last year.
“We just like to show our support from the department of insurance and office of the state fire marshal,” Causey said. “There’s so many of our volunteer fire departments now really struggling. They’re struggling to recruit volunteers, they’re struggling to retain volunteers, and because of all the problems we’ve had with the coronavirus, most have not been able to hold any fundraisers or anything like that, so it’s just a double whammy over the past year.”
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.