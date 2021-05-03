Salem Fire receives grant for new gear

Salem Fire Rescue was one of a handful of area departments to receive a state grant for new equipment

The grant, worth $10,021.50, was used for 10 sets of turnout gear that can be used for fighting wildland fires or during an extrication, said Salem Fire Chief John Stroup.

“Anytime we’re doing extrication or wildland [firefighting] we need to wear protective equipment,” Stroup said. “To protect against cuts, jags, fire, as well as in the woods, our foot protection. You wouldn’t want to wear your tennis shoes.”

That gear will be especially handy in the coming months, he said.

“Especially in the summer months, we’ve had accidents on the Fourth of July, motor vehicle accidents, that we were out for a very long time,” Stroup said. “The heat, there’s a lot of stress on the firefighters and rescue guys.”

They also bought some new reflective vests to wear at the scene of motor vehicle crashes, and some new pagers and walkie-talkies.