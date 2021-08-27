Sally Sandy, other area leaders speak at housing forum

HICKORY — Another round of discussions on ways to resolve housing issues and shortages in Morganton, Burke County and the surrounding region came in the form of a forum Friday morning at the Western Piedmont Council of Governments office.
Morganton City Manager Sally Sandy was one of the speakers at the forum, along with Hickory City Manager Warren Wood, Catawba County Planning and Parks Director Jacky Eubanks, Lenoir City Manager Scott Hildebran and WPCOG Assistant Executive Director Sherry Long.
Additionally, veteran urban planner Chad Meadows was the featured speaker at the end of the meeting, administering advice on how local governments can change their codes to encourage more housing construction, along with a greater variance in types of housing allowed.
Sandy spoke about the housing successes enjoyed and challenges faced in Morganton, just as her counterparts did in regard to their respective city, county or organization.
“Housing is a huge issue, obviously, all over the country,” Sandy said. “And it’s no different in this region. Housing drives our economy, it drives our ability to attract workforce to support our industry, to support our quality of life and the kinds of things that we do that make all of us want to live here.
“Like every other entity in this area, we’ve been working really hard to try to get new housing. If you ask the question, ‘What kind of housing do you need?’ All of the above. And that’s still very true. We’ve had some success in the last 2 ½ years. These last 2 ½ years have also been very interesting and very different.”
Sandy identified the following projects as housing successes for the city of Morganton:
- Murphy’s Farm Apartments: An apartment complex with 240 full-amenity, one- and two-bedroom units under construction by Summit Contracting Group near the upcoming N.C. School of Science and Mathematics. Some state-owned and Western Piedmont Community College-owned land has been put into use for this purpose. Some old barns and silos from the Broughton Hospital campus have been saved to incorporate into this complex.
“We’ve been much more successful at this point with rental properties than we have with owner-occupied projects,” Sandy said. “This is a huge project for us. The big deal about this is it is happening on the 800 acres that we refer to as the Broughton District, which is all the state-, community college- and locally owned property that sits in the middle of our community.”
- Mollholland Subdivision: A new subdivision with 18 lots in Phase I (nine under construction or contract, six already built or occupied, three vacant) and Phase II planned to have 31 lots.
“We have, basically, one true subdivision going on, and we’re in Phase I for that,” Sandy said. “This has been going on for several years. ... These are higher-end homes, higher-priced homes. It definitely fills a gap.”
- Patterson Street: One of several smaller projects designed to alleviate housing issues in Morganton.
“This one is in our downtown,” Sandy said. “It was purchased and a redo created, basically, for rental units, four apartment units. All four of those have been taken and 20 people are on the waiting list. Two of those were rented out within 72 hours once they became available.
- Morganton Junior High School: Former school building currently being offered for sale by the Burke County Board of Education. Those participating in a bidding war have designs on using the building for residential space, commercial space or a mixture of both.
“It sits across the street from our performing arts center and sits next to some housing that is being developed for the senior deaf and blind,” Sandy said.
- 202 S. Sterling St.: Mixed-use development with eight rental apartment units in the downtown area. Commercial space on the first floor is Thornwell Books and office space.
“We’re seeing a lot of interest in the heart of our downtown,” Sandy said. “This is a project with an old building that was bought by a family in downtown, and they did a renovation. ... All eight of those went in a matter of days.”
Among some facts and figures Sandy shared during her presentation, Morganton issued building permits between Jan. 1, 2019, and Aug. 23, 2021, totaling 266 for multi-family housing (241 for Murphy’s Farm, 13 for Alpine Mills Phase II, eight for 202 S. Sterling St. and four for Patterson Street) with an average price per unit of $141,959 and a total value of $37.76 million.
As for single-family housing, Morganton issued 70 building permits (including 12 mobile home permits) with an average price per unit of $182,420 and a total value of $12.77 million.
Later in the meeting, Sandy retook the stage alongside Wood, Eubanks, Hildebran and Long to participate in a panel discussion, fielding questions from WPCOG Executive Director Anthony Starr and the audience.
The next housing forum, COVID-19 permitting, is scheduled to be held in February or March and focus in on affordable housing issues, something Sandy identified as a particular point of interest for the city of Morganton.
“We really need housing that our workforce can live in and afford,” Sandy said. “And we need projects, obviously, where our developers can make money.”
