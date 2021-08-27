Sally Sandy, other area leaders speak at housing forum

HICKORY — Another round of discussions on ways to resolve housing issues and shortages in Morganton, Burke County and the surrounding region came in the form of a forum Friday morning at the Western Piedmont Council of Governments office.

Morganton City Manager Sally Sandy was one of the speakers at the forum, along with Hickory City Manager Warren Wood, Catawba County Planning and Parks Director Jacky Eubanks, Lenoir City Manager Scott Hildebran and WPCOG Assistant Executive Director Sherry Long.

Additionally, veteran urban planner Chad Meadows was the featured speaker at the end of the meeting, administering advice on how local governments can change their codes to encourage more housing construction, along with a greater variance in types of housing allowed.

Sandy spoke about the housing successes enjoyed and challenges faced in Morganton, just as her counterparts did in regard to their respective city, county or organization.

“Housing is a huge issue, obviously, all over the country,” Sandy said. “And it’s no different in this region. Housing drives our economy, it drives our ability to attract workforce to support our industry, to support our quality of life and the kinds of things that we do that make all of us want to live here.