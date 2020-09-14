Sally to bring cooler temps, rain to Burke

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The tropical cyclone known as Sally reached hurricane status Monday as it encroached on the United States’ Gulf Coast, and along with it will come cooler temperatures and rain that figure to reach Burke County.

The wetter — then milder — weather associated with the storm and its pursuing cold front is projected to invade the area Wednesday night and persist through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

“We are definitely monitoring Sally down in the Gulf of Mexico. It has now intensified into a hurricane,” said Dan Crawley, a weather forecaster for the locally-based Foothills Action Network. “Right now, we expect to see rainfall associated with Sally combined with a front that will bring the first real taste of fall to the region.”

The NWS forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 10 p.m., with a low temperature of 61 degrees Wednesday night. Then on Thursday, the weather service calls for a 60 percent chance of heavy rain, mainly after 2 p.m., and a high of just 70. A 70 percent chance of heavy rain is forecast for Thursday night with a low around 62. Friday’s forecast calls for a 60 percent chance of rain, mainly before 10 a.m., and a high of 74. On Friday night, there is a 30 percent chance of rain before 3 a.m. with a low of 57.