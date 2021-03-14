Salmonellosis likely linked to bird feeders

RALEIGH — N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission biologists have received a concerning number of reports over the past few weeks of dead goldfinches and pine siskins in yards across the state. In response, biologists had multiple carcasses tested and the preliminary results point to salmonellosis.

Salmonella infection (salmonellosis) is a common bacterial disease, and is often fatal in songbirds that frequent bird feeders. Sick birds might appear thin, fluffed up, depressed, have swollen eyelids or might have trouble passing waste. They are often lethargic and easy to approach.

The Southeast Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study laboratory that conducted the testing has reported widespread cases of salmonellosis in the Southeast. The findings, coupled with the number of calls fielded by the Wildlife Commission and partner agencies, have put biologists on alert.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are recommending that if you own a bird feeder you should clean it frequently with a dilute bleach solution (no more than one-part bleach to nine-parts water) and allow the feeder to dry completely before refilling,” said Greg Batts, a wildlife biologist with the commission. “If you suspect salmonellosis, the only option is to remove the feeder completely for a period of two to three weeks.”