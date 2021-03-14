Salmonellosis likely linked to bird feeders

RALEIGH — N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission biologists have received a concerning number of reports over the past few weeks of dead goldfinches and pine siskins in yards across the state. In response, biologists had multiple carcasses tested and the preliminary results point to salmonellosis.
Salmonella infection (salmonellosis) is a common bacterial disease, and is often fatal in songbirds that frequent bird feeders. Sick birds might appear thin, fluffed up, depressed, have swollen eyelids or might have trouble passing waste. They are often lethargic and easy to approach.
The Southeast Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study laboratory that conducted the testing has reported widespread cases of salmonellosis in the Southeast. The findings, coupled with the number of calls fielded by the Wildlife Commission and partner agencies, have put biologists on alert.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are recommending that if you own a bird feeder you should clean it frequently with a dilute bleach solution (no more than one-part bleach to nine-parts water) and allow the feeder to dry completely before refilling,” said Greg Batts, a wildlife biologist with the commission. “If you suspect salmonellosis, the only option is to remove the feeder completely for a period of two to three weeks.”
Batts knows removing feeders isn’t a popular solution, especially for bird enthusiasts who might own many feeding structures, but it’s imperative for the health of the birds. Even after intensive cleaning, recontamination commonly occurs where birds are being fed because the disease is shed by feces, and some birds are carriers. Consequently, it is not recommended that people scatter bird seed on the ground either, because birds can acquire salmonellosis while feeding together in these situations also.
Batts also warns that pets that ingest dead or dying songbirds may be at risk of getting sick, as well as humans who handle sick or dead birds.
“When disposing of bird carcasses, always wear gloves, bury or double bag the animal before disposing it in the trash and wash your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water," he said.
The Wildlife Commission asks North Carolinians to report any suspected salmonellosis cases to the it at 866-318-2401 or HWI@ncwildlife.org.