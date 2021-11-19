Santa Claus and carriage rides are coming to town

Santa Claus and carriage rides are coming to Morganton to kick off the Christmas season.
The city of Morganton will host a variety of Christmas-themed events for the community to enjoy this holiday season.
Friends and families will be able to participate in carriage rides and enjoy visits with Santa through the end of November and during December.
Alongside the Memorial Tree lighting ceremony that will occur on Saturday Nov. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the new courthouse square, carriage rides and photos with Santa will begin as well.
Kasey Goodfellow, community events coordinator for the Morganton Main Street Department, is one of the key organizers of the Morganton Christmas activities. She is excited to have everyone back in-person this holiday season for the Christmas festivities downtown.
“So the downtown Morganton carriage rides will start this Saturday, Nov. 20 and they’ll be from 5:30-9 p.m.,” Goodfellow said. “This will be the first round of first carriage rides this season and this is just an extremely special way to get in the holiday spirit.
“It’s a wonderful and different way to view our town in a horse-drawn buggy. Getting to see our little city all lit up from the Memorial Tree Lighting ceremony, since it’ll be the same night the lights begin.”
The carriage rides will be held at the Morganton Farmer’s Market at 111 N. Green St. in Morganton. Each ride will last roughly 15 minutes and will give participants a complete view of the Morganton Christmas lights.
The carriage rides are done through Carolina Carriage Ride Company. Reservations will be available onsite on the nights that people choose to participate, Goodfellow said.
Each carriage ride costs $5 for each adult and $3 for each child. They will occur every Friday and Saturday from 5-9 p.m. until Dec. 23, Goodfellow said.
Visits with Santa will also begin on Saturday as well.
Santa Claus will be making his rounds throughout Morganton every Friday and Saturday until Saturday, Dec. 18.
Santa will be stopping at local businesses throughout downtown to take pictures with all of the friends and families in the community. Goodfellow is excited to see how each local business will make their visits with Santa unique to their storefront.
“So this year Santa is going to is going to come and visit nine local businesses,” Goodfellow said. “I’m really excited to see how each business will celebrate and make each visit with Santa their own.”
Santa will be at the following locations on the following dates:
Saturday, Nov. 20 from 5-8 p.m. at Toasted and Rolled
Friday, Nov. 26 from 5-8 p.m. at the Marquee Cinemas
Saturday, Nov. 27 from 5-8 p.m. at Food Matters Market and Café
Friday, Dec. 3 from 5-8 p.m. at the Morganton General Store
Saturday, Dec. 4 from 5-8 p.m. at Alexander Brooke
Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Downtown Morganton Christmas Parade
Friday, Dec. 10 from 5-8 p.m. at Merrill Mischief
Saturday, Dec. 11 from 5-8 p.m. at Adventure Bound Books
Friday, Dec. 17 from 5-8 p.m. at Thornwell Books
Saturday, Dec. 18 from 5-8 p.m. at the Bigfoot Climbing Gym
Members of the community that participate in the visits with Santa will be able to get their photo taken with him. They will also be able to enjoy the amenities offered by the local businesses they visit when meeting Santa.
For more information on the carriage rides or the visits with Santa, visit morgantonnc.gov.
