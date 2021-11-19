Santa Claus and carriage rides are coming to town

The carriage rides will be held at the Morganton Farmer’s Market at 111 N. Green St. in Morganton. Each ride will last roughly 15 minutes and will give participants a complete view of the Morganton Christmas lights.

The carriage rides are done through Carolina Carriage Ride Company. Reservations will be available onsite on the nights that people choose to participate, Goodfellow said.

Each carriage ride costs $5 for each adult and $3 for each child. They will occur every Friday and Saturday from 5-9 p.m. until Dec. 23, Goodfellow said.

Visits with Santa will also begin on Saturday as well.

Santa Claus will be making his rounds throughout Morganton every Friday and Saturday until Saturday, Dec. 18.

Santa will be stopping at local businesses throughout downtown to take pictures with all of the friends and families in the community. Goodfellow is excited to see how each local business will make their visits with Santa unique to their storefront.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“So this year Santa is going to is going to come and visit nine local businesses,” Goodfellow said. “I’m really excited to see how each business will celebrate and make each visit with Santa their own.”