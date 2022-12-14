Santa Claus coming to Hickory Community Theatre

HICKORY — “’Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.”

But wait.

A mouse is stirring — because Santa missed his house last year. If you think you know this classic Christmas tale, you’ve not heard the Mouse’s side of the story.

Ken Ludwig’s family-friendly comedy “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” will be presented at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Jeffers Theatre. Tickets are $10 for all ages.

Santa Claus will be available for photos after the performance.

Hickory Community Theatre’s 74th season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive, Sunbelt Xpress and Frye Regional Medical Center, and the theater is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” is produced by Corning Optical Communications and the Corning Incorporated Foundation.