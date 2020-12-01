Santa Claus to make rounds in Valdese on Saturday

VALDESE — Just because the town’s annual Christmas parade is canceled, that doesn’t mean Santa Claus won’t be making the rounds in Valdese.
This Saturday starting at 10 a.m., the jolly old elf will take a 40-turn tour around the town so that locals can visit him from their front porches as he rolls through a drive-by parade route starting at Valdese Elementary School and circling around town to end there, as well.
A detailed route of Santa’s parade was provided by Morrissa Angi, the town’s director of community affairs and tourism, so that local families can plan to see him ride by.
Santa Claus will start his tour at the school entrance off Church Street. He then will head northwest and turn onto Meytre Avenue. Santa will follow Meytre to Laurel Street and turn right onto Laurel Street Northeast. His next turn will be right onto Tarheel Avenue Northeast before turning left onto Forest Drive Northeast, then left onto Forest Avenue Northeast.
From there, Santa will turn right back onto Laurel Street, followed by a left-hand turn onto Gardiol Avenue Northeast. He then will turn left onto Springwood Drive Northeast and make a loop through Springwood. After that, Santa will turn right onto Gardiol, turn left back onto Laurel Street and keep left onto Eldred Street Northeast.
Santa Claus then will take a right onto Abee’s Grove Church Road, followed by another right onto Carolina Street Southeast. He then will go left onto Praley Street Southwest before making another left onto Cline Avenue Southwest. Santa’s next move will be a right onto Hoyle Street Southwest before making a U-turn at the Kellex Seating parking lot.
He then will go right back onto Hoyle, followed by a left-hand turn onto Pineburr Avenue Southwest then a right back onto Carolina. Santa’s next move will be a left turn onto Mountain View Avenue Southeast. After that, he’ll go right onto Tanglecliff Street Southeast, right onto Pinebrooke Avenue Southeast and right onto Katherine Street Southeast.
Santa Claus then will maneuver left back onto Mountain View, right back onto Carolina, right back to Pineburr and left back onto Eldred before turning left onto Main Street East. Santa then will turn left back onto Carolina, make a right turn onto Ribet Avenue Southeast and right back onto Praley.
The final steps in Santa’s route include a left-hand turn onto Arnaud Avenue Southeast, a right turn onto Waldo Street, a left back onto Main and a right back onto Church before winding up back at Valdese Elementary School to finish the tour.
The town of Valdese asks those who want to watch Santa Claus’ parade route to not gather in crowds while waiting for him. Santa will not be stopping at any location, the town says.
To download Santa Claus’ parade route online, visit townofvaldese.com/blog/christmas-in-valdese.
That link also includes details on and registration for another upcoming Valdese Christmas event, the Holiday Home Décor Contest. Entries must be submitted for judging by Dec. 7. Contestants must live in the Valdese town limits.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
