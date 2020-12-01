Santa Claus to make rounds in Valdese on Saturday

VALDESE — Just because the town’s annual Christmas parade is canceled, that doesn’t mean Santa Claus won’t be making the rounds in Valdese.

This Saturday starting at 10 a.m., the jolly old elf will take a 40-turn tour around the town so that locals can visit him from their front porches as he rolls through a drive-by parade route starting at Valdese Elementary School and circling around town to end there, as well.

A detailed route of Santa’s parade was provided by Morrissa Angi, the town’s director of community affairs and tourism, so that local families can plan to see him ride by.

Santa Claus will start his tour at the school entrance off Church Street. He then will head northwest and turn onto Meytre Avenue. Santa will follow Meytre to Laurel Street and turn right onto Laurel Street Northeast. His next turn will be right onto Tarheel Avenue Northeast before turning left onto Forest Drive Northeast, then left onto Forest Avenue Northeast.

From there, Santa will turn right back onto Laurel Street, followed by a left-hand turn onto Gardiol Avenue Northeast. He then will turn left onto Springwood Drive Northeast and make a loop through Springwood. After that, Santa will turn right onto Gardiol, turn left back onto Laurel Street and keep left onto Eldred Street Northeast.