Saturday service hours begin this week at 16 driver license offices

The driver’s license office in Morganton is one of 16 in the state that will start opening on Saturdays. The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles said the 16 offices will start holding Saturday hours this Saturday as the agency prepares for the busy summer season.

The Morganton office is at 115 Government Drive, Morganton.

The offices will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. In addition to the Morganton location, the other driver’s license offices are:

Asheville, 1624 Patton Ave.

Charlotte, 9711 David Taylor Drive

Charlotte, 201 W. Arrowood Road, Suite H

Durham, 3825 S. Roxboro St., Suite 119 (Hope Valley Commons)

Fayetteville, 831 Elm St. (Eutaw Village)

Greensboro, 2527 E. Market St.

Greensboro, 2391 Coliseum Blvd.

Greenville, 4651 N. Creek Drive

Hudson, 309 Pine Mountain Road

Huntersville, 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road

Jacksonville, 299 Wilmington Hwy.

Monroe, 3122 U.S. Hwy. 74 W.

Raleigh, 2431 Spring Forest Road, Suite 101 (Spring Forest Pavilion)

Wilmington, 2390 Carolina Beach Road, Suite 104 (South Square Plaza)

Winston-Salem, 2001 Silas Creek Pkwy.

“Saturday hours are intended for express services for walk-in customers only and will be in place through Aug. 27,” a release from the division said. “Services that will be offered during the Saturday hours include driver license or ID card renewals, duplicate orders, address changes, REAL ID issuances, and road tests for customers that have already completed the knowledge and written tests.”

While the offices are extending their hours, the division said anyone considering a visit to the DMV should check to see if they can complete their business online. NCDMV offers online access for many services, including driver license renewals, ordering duplicate licenses and ID cards, and applying for voter registration. To check those online services, visit https://bit.ly/3llOL5g, the release from the division said.

People also can schedule an appointment online at https://bit.ly/3a8yoXh for weekday visits to driver license offices. People can make an online appointment 90 days in advance, the division said.