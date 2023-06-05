ROCKY MOUNT – Saturday marked the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles resuming its Saturday hours at 16 driver license offices, including Morganton, as the agency expands service opportunity for the busy summer season. Information about the expanded hours can be found www.ncdot.gov.

Services will be provided on Saturdays through Aug. 26 from 8 a.m. to noon at the following driver license offices:

• Asheville, 1624 Patton Ave.

• North Charlotte, 9711 David Taylor Drive

• South Charlotte, 201 W. Arrowood Road, Suite H

• Fayetteville, 831 Elm St. (Eutaw Village)

• East Greensboro, 2527 E. Market St.

• West Greensboro, 2391 Coliseum Blvd.

• Greenville, 4651 N. Creek Drive

• Hudson, 309 Pine Mountain Road

• Huntersville, 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road

• Jacksonville, 299 Wilmington Highway

• Monroe, 3122 U.S. 74 W.

• Morganton, 115 Government Drive

• North Raleigh, 2431 Spring Forest Road, Suite 101 (Spring Forest Pavilion)

• West Raleigh, 3231 Avent Ferry Road

• Wilmington, 2390 Carolina Beach Road, Suite 104 (South Square Plaza)

• Winston-Salem, 2001 Silas Creek Parkway

“Among my goals as NCDMV Commissioner are adopting new or expanded ways to provide better customer service,” said Commissioner Wayne Goodwin. “Accordingly, I’m focused on filling staff vacancies and offering more opportunities for customers to receive services both online and during expanded hours. Opening for Saturday hours at our busiest locations statewide is what customers want, need, and have requested.”

Goodwin ultimately intends to expand Saturday office hours beyond peak season and at more locations statewide as staffing levels improve.

Anyone considering a visit to the DMV should first check to determine if they can complete their business online. NCDMV offers many online services, including driver license and ID card renewals, ordering duplicate licenses and ID cards, address changes and voter registration applications.