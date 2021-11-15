Save seeds to get a jump on next year’s garden

Protect plants from frost or pull them out of the ground and hang them in a cool, dry location so the pods can finish drying, if needed. Remove the pods from the plants and allow them to further dry indoors for about two weeks.

Remove the seeds from the dried pods, store in an airtight opaque container in a cool, dark location. Label with the varietal name and date the seeds were collected.

Saving seeds from tomatoes requires a bit different preparation. Scoop out the gelatinous center of a ripe tomato. Place this in a container of water and let it ferment in a warm location for a week or two.

Then remove and compost the rather disgusting layer of fermented tomato waste and bad seeds floating on the surface. Pour the remaining water and the good seeds sitting on the bottom of the container through a fine mesh strainer. Rinse the seeds, removing any of the gelatinous material that may remain. Spread the seeds on a piece of paper to dry.

Once dry, place the seeds in an envelope labeled with the date and variety and set in a sealed jar or plastic container. Store in the refrigerator or other consistently cool location until it’s time to start them for next season.

Start with these and then consider trying other flower, vegetable and even tree and shrub seeds. You’ll find helpful information in books, online and on the Seed Savers Exchange website. Saving your own seeds can help you save money while preserving and planting a bit of gardening history.

Melinda Myers has written more than 20 gardening books, including “The Midwest Gardener’s Handbook” and “Small Space Gardening.” She hosts The Great Courses’ “How to Grow Anything” DVD series and the nationally-syndicated “Melinda’s Garden Moment” TV & radio program. Myers is a columnist and contributing editor for “Birds & Blooms” magazine. For more information, visit melindamyers.com.