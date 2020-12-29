Save time, increase success by creating garden calendar

Ringing in the New Year is filled with resolutions that usually involve dieting and exercise.
Gardening is a great way to help accomplish those two resolutions, while also improving mood, reducing blood pressure, managing anger, maintaining flexibility and much more.
So, gather anyone who shares in gardening efforts and landscape projects. Grab a calendar and make some gardening plans for the year ahead. Consider including a monthly project that all can share and one that moves closer to long-term gardening and landscaping goals.
Start the year right by growing some microgreens. They are quick, easy and require no special equipment. Plus, recent research found that many contain as much as 25 times more nutrients as the leaves of the full-grown plant.
Take some time to inventory the current seed collection. Decide what seeds to keep and grow this season and those to pass along to gardening friends. Gardeners may choose to make seed art with older or improperly stored seeds and invest in fresh seeds that are sure to germinate.
Once completing an inventory, review new catalogs, and make a list of seeds and plants to include this year. Order early for the greatest selection and availability. A recent increase in gardeners means more people shopping for the seeds and plants popular to buy.
While waiting for seed orders to arrive, prepare a space and organize supplies for starting any seeds indoors as needed. Clear a space, check the grow lights and gather the needed seed starting mix and clean containers. Soak used containers in a one-part bleach and nine-parts water solution for 10 minutes. Then, rinse with clear water before reusing them this year.
After deciding what to grow, it is time to create a seed starting calendar. Check the catalogue, University Extension recommendations and back of the packet to determine when to start the seeds indoors or out. Include dates for starting seeds indoors and directly in the garden. Note the recommended date for moving transplants into the garden. Add in time as needed to harden off transplants. Gradually introducing plants to the garden environment over a two-week period reduces transplant shock and increases success.
Mark the calendar for peak harvest times in the region. Make sure to allow sufficient time for harvesting and preserving. Supplement the harvest with produce from farmer’s markets and pick-your-own farms. Most post expected picking and produce availability dates on their website, so customers can plan ahead. As the season begins, confirm picking times and invite family and friends for a harvest and preservation party.
Record all this information on the calendar, garden chart or a spreadsheet to help keep gardening efforts on track. This also will help identify the best time to embark on larger landscaping projects or hire a plant sitter when away from the garden.
Make this the year to resolve to accomplish gardening goals in a timely manner. It will maximize the harvest, enjoyment and other gardening benefits,
Melinda Myers is the author of more than 20 gardening books, including Small Space Gardening. She hosts The Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” DVD series and the nationally syndicated Melinda’s Garden Moment TV and radio program. Myers is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds and Blooms magazine and her website is melindamyers.com.