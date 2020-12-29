Save time, increase success by creating garden calendar

While waiting for seed orders to arrive, prepare a space and organize supplies for starting any seeds indoors as needed. Clear a space, check the grow lights and gather the needed seed starting mix and clean containers. Soak used containers in a one-part bleach and nine-parts water solution for 10 minutes. Then, rinse with clear water before reusing them this year.

After deciding what to grow, it is time to create a seed starting calendar. Check the catalogue, University Extension recommendations and back of the packet to determine when to start the seeds indoors or out. Include dates for starting seeds indoors and directly in the garden. Note the recommended date for moving transplants into the garden. Add in time as needed to harden off transplants. Gradually introducing plants to the garden environment over a two-week period reduces transplant shock and increases success.

Mark the calendar for peak harvest times in the region. Make sure to allow sufficient time for harvesting and preserving. Supplement the harvest with produce from farmer’s markets and pick-your-own farms. Most post expected picking and produce availability dates on their website, so customers can plan ahead. As the season begins, confirm picking times and invite family and friends for a harvest and preservation party.