Saying goodbye to Johnny - Burke County Notebook

I was too young to remember very much, but I do have two distinct memories of Johnny. In the first memory, he has his arms around my waist and he is swinging me around and around, his brown eyes shining. The second is when mom finally decided that it was time for me to see him in the hospital to give us both a chance to say goodbye. Everyone in the hospital room was so quiet. When I came in, someone took me by the hand and led me to the hospital bed. Then I got really sick on my stomach. What bothered me more than anything else was that his eyes would not open to look at me, so I never really got to tell him goodbye. Not the way I think mom would have wanted me to.