Saying goodbye to Johnny - Burke County Notebook

My mom used to tell me that she never worried about anything until Johnny got sick.
She was a good woman and a very hard worker and she had one of the best hearts I have ever known, but when it came to making decisions related to dating and men, she was a disaster. Even she would have told you that.
And, when Johnny got sick with leukemia right after he turned 18, I think she blamed herself. She thought that she hadn’t been the right kind of mom, that she hadn’t been there at times when she should have. There is a kernel of truth in that, I think, because she liked to go dancing on Saturday nights. Dancing was an escape for her, and if you knew all the things she’d been through in her life, you would say it was just fine for her to spend Saturday nights dancing. She never drank and she never left us kids alone. There was always someone in the house at Rose Hollar to look after us. When Johnny got sick, all that changed.
I didn’t see my mom for days at a time because she was at the hospital with him. She didn’t own a car, and even if she had, she couldn’t drive, so when she went to the hospital, she stayed. When she did come home, she wasn’t herself. Her eyes had a faraway look in them when I tried to talk to her, and she would stare out the window a lot. She had gotten real skinny. But sometimes she let me brush her hair, and that seemed to calm us both down.
I was too young to remember very much, but I do have two distinct memories of Johnny. In the first memory, he has his arms around my waist and he is swinging me around and around, his brown eyes shining. The second is when mom finally decided that it was time for me to see him in the hospital to give us both a chance to say goodbye. Everyone in the hospital room was so quiet. When I came in, someone took me by the hand and led me to the hospital bed. Then I got really sick on my stomach. What bothered me more than anything else was that his eyes would not open to look at me, so I never really got to tell him goodbye. Not the way I think mom would have wanted me to.
During Johnny’s sickness, I stayed some with a sweet couple in Newland named Es and Teenie Davis. They were older and had never had children, but they were really good to me. The Saturday before Johnny died, we colored eggs together and had an Easter egg hunt at their house. I loved them and I loved their house, because I had my own room there and my own bed, and Teenie always turned down the cover on the bed before I went in the room. That made me feel special and loved. Teenie liked to fix macaroni and cheese for me because she knew I loved it, and Es liked to tell really corny jokes. I always laughed because I really liked him and didn’t want to hurt his feelings. He would have made a great dad, I think.
But on Easter Sunday I was at someone else’s house. I didn’t know them all that well, but I am sure they were nice people. I remember the phone rang and then the lady (I am sorry I cannot remember her name) handed me the phone and it was my cousin Barbara and she said, “Honey, Johnny is dead.” Then she told me to give the phone back to the lady and I did. They talked a few more minutes and then the lady put her arms around me and told me that it was OK if I wanted to cry. But I couldn’t. I just remember that she smelled a little bit like laundry detergent and I didn’t mind that. Then she let me go and I sat down on her couch for a really long time.
On the day of the funeral, mom decided I was too young to attend, so I stayed home with some of my cousins and a babysitter, but I don’t remember who that was either. I took a blanket and a pillow from the bed and laid them both beside the woodstove and fixed myself a little cave kind of place between the stove and wall. I felt warm and safe there. I got my pencil, but I could not find any paper, so I took a cover for a Monopoly game someone had given me for Christmas and I wrote and wrote and wrote on that inside cover, in print that got larger with each sentence: “He is not dead. He is not dead. He is not dead.”
But Johnny was dead, and after that my mom stayed home a lot more. She didn’t go out dancing again for a long, long time.
Deb Rose is a member of the Morganton Writers’ Group.