SBI agents find missing teen in Charlotte
Meyers

CHARLOTTE — State agents located a missing teen from Morganton late Wednesday night in Charlotte.

Wyatt Brian Meyers, 13, had last been seen early Sunday morning at his home on Windy Woods Drive, according to a previous release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. He was not believed to be in danger.

According to a release from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Meyers was found by SBI special agents from the organization’s Northwestern District and its Criminal Apprehension Team around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday night at a Charlotte apartment complex in the University area after BCSO requested assistance locating him.

Meyers was unharmed and reunited with his parents, according to a release from the SBI.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers also were on hand when Meyers was found, the SBI release said.

