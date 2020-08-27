SBI agents find missing teen in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — State agents located a missing teen from Morganton late Wednesday night in Charlotte.
Wyatt Brian Meyers, 13, had last been seen early Sunday morning at his home on Windy Woods Drive, according to a previous release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. He was not believed to be in danger.
According to a release from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Meyers was found by SBI special agents from the organization’s Northwestern District and its Criminal Apprehension Team around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday night at a Charlotte apartment complex in the University area after BCSO requested assistance locating him.
Meyers was unharmed and reunited with his parents, according to a release from the SBI.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers also were on hand when Meyers was found, the SBI release said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.