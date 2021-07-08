Scam tax letter sent to some Burke residents

Burke County government is warning residents of a scam targeting property owners.
A release from the county said some residents have reported receiving a suspicious letter in the mail that alleges it originated from the Burke County Tax Office.
The fraudulent letter claims that a notice has been issued against the resident because of a lien filing due to a tax liability that has not been paid. It then directs the recipient to call 800-259-9737 to resolve the alleged issue, the release said.
It is a scam, according to the county. The letter did not originate from the Burke County Tax Office, the release said.
Danny Isenhour, tax administrator for Burke County, said the county tax office doesn’t have a 1-800 phone number. Any legitimate letter from the tax office would direct the person to call the tax office or the tax attorney’s office, he said.
The scam letter also says its hours are Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Isenhour said the tax office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
He said any legitimate letter from the tax office would have its letterhead at the top, would include a bill number and the amount owed.
While the scam letter has an amount due, there is no bill number on it.
The county says if someone is delinquent on their property taxes, the enforced collection remedies are:
- Wage and bank attachments.
- Debt Setoff of NC Tax refunds. Isenhour said the debt setoff allows the county to attach income tax returns and lottery winnings to pay delinquent bills, including taxes, library late fees or ambulance bills. Delinquent taxes have to be 60 days old when the process starts, Isenhour said.
- A foreclosure warning notice is sent by certified mail allowing for 20 days to pay the tax bill.
Foreclosure action comes from the Kania Law Firm, the county tax attorney, in the form of a certified demand letter, the release said.
All delinquent notices will direct the taxpayer to contact the Burke County Tax Office, located at 110 N. Green St., Morganton NC 28655, or at 828-764-9430.
They also can contact the Kania Law Firm at 600A Centre Park Drive, Asheville, NC 28806, or at 828-252-8010.
The county release warned residents to never give their personal information to someone over the phone and they can always verify any tax letters received in the mail by calling the Burke County Tax Office at 828-764-9430.