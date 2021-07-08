Scam tax letter sent to some Burke residents

Burke County government is warning residents of a scam targeting property owners.

A release from the county said some residents have reported receiving a suspicious letter in the mail that alleges it originated from the Burke County Tax Office.

The fraudulent letter claims that a notice has been issued against the resident because of a lien filing due to a tax liability that has not been paid. It then directs the recipient to call 800-259-9737 to resolve the alleged issue, the release said.

It is a scam, according to the county. The letter did not originate from the Burke County Tax Office, the release said.

Danny Isenhour, tax administrator for Burke County, said the county tax office doesn’t have a 1-800 phone number. Any legitimate letter from the tax office would direct the person to call the tax office or the tax attorney’s office, he said.

The scam letter also says its hours are Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Isenhour said the tax office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

He said any legitimate letter from the tax office would have its letterhead at the top, would include a bill number and the amount owed.