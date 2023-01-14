Scholarships available for students

The Community Foundation of Burke County announces the continuation of its scholarship program to support undergraduate and graduate students for the 2023-24 academic year.
Applicants may apply for scholarships by visiting cfburkecounty.org and clicking on the “Scholarship” tab. The organization has more than 60 scholarship opportunities available to students, and the criteria and award amounts for each scholarship opportunity can be found on the website. In addition to existing scholarship opportunities, four new scholarship funds were created for the 2023-24 academic year:
The Azmi S. Jarrah Scholarship Fund
- was established to honor the life and contributions of Dr. Azmi S. Jarrah. This scholarship will provide financial support to a Burke County graduating senior, or a Burke County high school graduate already enrolled in college or graduate school. The applicant must be able to demonstrate financial need, a strong work ethic and a concern for fellow human beings.
The Jean B. and Frederick M. Riggs Sr. Scholarship Fund
- was established to financially support students who have a strong desire to achieve a higher education. This scholarship will provide financial support to graduating seniors from Burke County who will be attending a four-year college and can demonstrate financial need and a history of volunteer work.
The Martha and Ron Franklin Music Scholarship Fund
- was established to honor those who are pursuing a music career in Christian music, music education or music performance. This scholarship will provide financial support to graduating seniors from Burke County who are pursuing a degree in sacred music, music performance or music education. Preference will be given to a Lenoir-Rhyne University music major as well as a member of North Morganton United Methodist Church.
The Smith-Nanney Scholarship Fund
- was established to honor Ivey Alexander Smith, Geneva Johnson Smith, Bruce Glenn Nanney and Ruth Hipps Nanney. This scholarship will provide financial support to a student pursuing a technical degree and/or a degree in science, math, engineering or nursing at Western Piedmont Community College. Preference will be given to a technical degree student, as well as a first-generation college student.
Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. March 1. For more information about available scholarships or questions regarding the application process, contact Nancy Taylor, CFBC president/CEO, at 828-438-7105 or nwtaylor@cfburkecounty.org.