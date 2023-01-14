Scholarships available for students

The Community Foundation of Burke County announces the continuation of its scholarship program to support undergraduate and graduate students for the 2023-24 academic year.

Applicants may apply for scholarships by visiting cfburkecounty.org and clicking on the “Scholarship” tab. The organization has more than 60 scholarship opportunities available to students, and the criteria and award amounts for each scholarship opportunity can be found on the website. In addition to existing scholarship opportunities, four new scholarship funds were created for the 2023-24 academic year: