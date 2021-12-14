School band wins state competition

CONNELLY SPRINGS — The East Burke High School Marching Cavaliers have had a big year so far.

The band recently participated in Novant Health’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in uptown Charlotte and beat numerous bands around the state to take first place with their performance in the “Battle of the Bands” competition.

“It’s been great to get back to normal, as normal as we can be anyway, and spend some time together doing what we love to do,” Jonathan Berry, East Burke High School’s band director, said. “The pandemic has been incredibly hard on the arts and arts classes in public schools. The dedication and talent of band and chorus students in BCPS has been missing for a long time now for the sake of safety. It’s wonderful to be able to return to performances where our students can showcase their talents to moms, dads, families, and as in this event, to hundreds of thousands of people in person and on TV, and let them see the awesome talent that lives in our kids here in Burke County.”

Students in the band shared their excitement about the group’s accomplishments:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}