School band wins state competition

CONNELLY SPRINGS — The East Burke High School Marching Cavaliers have had a big year so far.
The band recently participated in Novant Health’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in uptown Charlotte and beat numerous bands around the state to take first place with their performance in the “Battle of the Bands” competition.
“It’s been great to get back to normal, as normal as we can be anyway, and spend some time together doing what we love to do,” Jonathan Berry, East Burke High School’s band director, said. “The pandemic has been incredibly hard on the arts and arts classes in public schools. The dedication and talent of band and chorus students in BCPS has been missing for a long time now for the sake of safety. It’s wonderful to be able to return to performances where our students can showcase their talents to moms, dads, families, and as in this event, to hundreds of thousands of people in person and on TV, and let them see the awesome talent that lives in our kids here in Burke County.”
Students in the band shared their excitement about the group’s accomplishments:
“Last year was an extremely tough year for everyone, from COVID-19-related passings to quarantines,” drum major Justin Hollaway said. “It was something no one had ever experienced before and brought a lot of changes to everyone’s lives. This year has brought a sense of normalcy to our lives with marching competitions and parades returning. The Thanksgiving parade was an amazing time for our band and allowed us to feel normal once again. It was an amazing honor to march and compete with the other bands in the Novant Healthcare Parade and an even bigger honor to win the battle of the bands.”
“We are all very grateful that we were able to get together to practice and perform normally this year,” Scarlett Lynn, a senior in the band, said. “I am especially grateful for the opportunity to have another normal high school experience before I graduate. I think this parade was a great way to bring joy back into the lives of the community, as well as the bands who participated. It was definitely a morale booster.”
“It’s my senior year. I am so thankful for my band and band friends.” Morgan McPeters, also a senior in the band, said. “The experience of marching in the Charlotte Thanksgiving parade was an awesome way to kick off the holiday season. The crowd was huge and really seemed to love our Christmas music. Winning the “Battle of the Bands” helps make up for everything we missed out on last year.”
Dr. Mike Swan, county school superintendent, congratulated the band.
“What a great way to represent Burke County Public Schools music programs,” he said. “These students have practiced hard and it has paid off. Congratulations to all of you and keep up the good work.”