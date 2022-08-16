School board accepts bid, reviews procedures for public communications

The Burke County Board of Education considered a bid on a piece of property and discussed a statement on board member conduct in a brief regular meeting on Monday.

The board voted unanimously to consider a $350,000 bid submitted by The Olive Hill Community Economic Development Corporation on the former Chesterfield Elementary School property on Pax Hill Road in Morganton.

Superintendent Mike Swan said voting to accept the bid was non-binding. Upon the board’s acceptance of the bid, it will be advertised in The News Herald for 10 days for an upset bid. Upset bids would be considered in increments of 5%, making the upset bid amount $367,500. An upset bid would restart the 10-day advertisement period. At the end of the 10 days, the final and highest bid would go before the board for acceptance or rejection, he said.

“This does not obligate the board to sell at this price or any price, it is just a bid,” Swan told the board. “At the end of the process is when the board decides whether we want to sell or not.”

Board Chair Wendi Craven moved to accept the bid and board member Jane Sohovich seconded the motion. The bid was accepted by unanimous vote.

At the beginning of the meeting, Craven moved to amend the agenda to add a discussion on “best practices for board communication.”

During the meeting, Craven read a statement and then opened the floor for discussion. In the statement, Craven reminded board members that while the school board is composed of individuals, it must act as a group.

“As a result, individual communications by board members to outside individuals or groups must be clear and precise,” said Craven. “As chair, I believe that miscommunication is best handled directly in the first instance and you, our board members, have my pledge to work with you, individually, along with the vice chair to clear up matters when an issue regarding communications is involved.”

She then asked all board members to bring agenda items and concerns to the board first and ensure that any statements made to outside individuals and groups are “100% accurate.”

“Using this approach, I believe we can continue to build trust and avoid the distractions caused by miscommunication,” she said.

During the meeting, which lasted only 17 minutes, the board also discussed personnel reports submitted during the Aug. 8 work session and approved a consent agenda including a budget request in the amount of $426,000 from the capital budget for various repairs and improvements to district properties.

The board is scheduled to meet again on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m. for a work session. The meeting will take place at the Olive Hill Resource Center, located at 509 W. Concord St., Morganton.