School board approves $500K for marching bands, results of audit

The Burke County Board of Education met Monday to approve the results of last year’s external audit and vote on setting aside extra funding for high school band programs in Burke County.

Board member Seth Hunt first brought the issues of band uniforms and equipment to the board’s attention during its December work session.

“Working and practicing for band is constant, requires dedication and commitment, and is expensive,” Hunt told the board on Dec. 5. “Unfortunately, unlike other activities that can experience the benefit and gate receipts, our bands receive only that money raised by boosters and a small recurring amount for instrument repair and replacement from the general fund.”

Burke County Public Schools Finance Officer Keith Lawson and Interim Director of Secondary Education Debbie Jennings brought a nearly $337,000 proposal to the board on Jan. 9 to replace 605 band uniforms at the four traditional Burke County high schools.

Hunt moved to bump that number up to $500,000 Monday night. He said on Jan. 9, the extra $163,000 could be used over the next several years to replace instruments and other equipment on an as-needed basis.

“I would move to allocate a total of $500,000 of capital revenues from the sale of school surplus properties to be used to fund the band programs,” Hunt said on Monday. “The funds shall be specifically expended for the primary purchase of uniforms and accessories then to fund the purchase of necessary band instrument replacement.”

Board member Leslie Taylor seconded the motion, and it was passed unanimously without further discussion. The funds will be overseen by the superintendent’s office and there is no sunset date for the usage of the funding.

On Jan. 17, Lawson told The News Herald he expects this to be an expense the district only incurs about “once every 15 years or so.”

In other business, the board voted unanimously to accept the results of the 2021-22 external audit. A representative from Lowdermilk Church and Co. LLP characterized the results of the audit as good during the board’s Jan. 9 work session.

The board also approved a budget revision that would take $472,000 from the district’s capital budget for property repairs and renovations at various buildings across the county. This still leaves nearly 60% of the district’s 2022-23 capital budget in place with five months remaining in the fiscal year.

The board also recognized the winners of the Continental Middle School Science Fair.