School board considers several new spending proposals, update on Chesterfield property

The Burke County Board of Education met Monday to consider a host of new spending proposals and hear an update on the former Chesterfield school property.

Playoff reimbursements

During the meeting, the board considered a plethora of new spending proposals for Burke County Public Schools athletics, clubs and marching band programs.

In the board’s December work session, members asked BCPS Finance Director Keith Lawson to develop a strategy to pay out coaching incentives for teams advancing to playoffs.

According to board chair Wendi Craven, the idea is to compensate coaches for the extra time and work playoff games tack onto their annual schedules.

“This is how I see it. … Those coaches, the ones that are in the playoffs, they’re working longer, so if they’re working longer, we should pay them for that,” Craven told the board Monday night.

Lawson said, based on his research from other neighboring counties, he determined playoff supplements would cost football programs $3,402 per extra week and basketball programs about $1,000 per week. He cautioned that these supplements would apply to all sports, so a successful year could end up costing the district a lot of money.

“Depending on the success of our programs it could be a very costly venture to reward or pay for playoff advancement,” he said.

Several board members seemed unmoved, with Leslie Taylor suggesting Lawson also investigate reimbursing schools for expenses incurred during playoff games such as food, fuel and lodging. Seth Hunt pushed back, saying school gate receipts should be used to cover those expenses.

“You don’t particularly want to go to that pot … but it’s there and I would think it would certainly be an appropriate use,” he said.

Craven tried to strike a middle ground, saying schools still need to know the board will help if necessary.

“I want there to be something where these high schools know that if they get that far, they don’t need to worry,” she said.

Swan said he liked the idea but advocated caution and balance.

“As good stewards of our money, we have to be careful about the amount,” Swan said. “I love the idea of saying we’re going to take care of it, we just have to be careful.”

Archery supplements

Lawson also presented information about coaching supplements for archery programs. Taylor, whose children both participate in school archery programs, had suggested paying supplements for archery coaches during the board’s December work session.

Lawson, based on his calculations which accounted for the length of the season, number of tournaments, number of participants and other factors, said coaching supplements would average approximately $1,280 per season for head coaches and $1,000 for assistant coaches.

Lawson also said, due to the nature of the district’s archery programs, certain norms and expectations would have to be set in order to pay out supplements.

“The participation varies from school to school,” he said. “Some play each other, some seek out tournaments and some are, more or less, just a club activity, so some further investigation would be warranted to determine what levels of supplements, if any, are to be paid.”

Board members agreed the programs would have to meet certain minimum requirements to be eligible for coaching supplements. Lawson said he would work with the school system’s athletic director, Casey Rogers, to develop a plan.

Craven also suggested supplements for the county’s fishing clubs.

“That’s something we need to look at if we’re going to do archery,” she told the board.

Swan cited science club and math counts as other examples of other clubs that do not receive supplements.

If approved, Lawson estimated archery supplements would cost the district approximately $45,000 per year. He said he would develop a plan for both archery and playoff coaching supplements and report back during the board’s February work session.

Marching band uniforms

Lawson presented the results of surveys he conducted with the district’s high school marching band directors about uniform and instrument needs. He said replacing uniforms for all four high schools would cost $336,985 for 605 new uniforms at a cost of $557 per uniform. Hunt then pointed out uniforms are only one of the expenses bands incur and suggested setting aside $163,000 in additional funding for instruments and other equipment.

In December, Hunt told the board he had worked with Lawson to identify approximately $1.2 million in undesignated funds from the sale of various properties that could be used to fund marching bands.

The board will consider the proposal as an action item during its next regular meeting.

Former Chesterfield Elementary property

Swan told the board he met virtually with representatives from The Dogwood Health Trust about converting the former Chesterfield property into affordable housing for teachers, first responders and others in public service work. In December, the board voted to reject a nearly $500,000 bid on the property to explore this option.

Swan said the next step in the process is a feasibility study.

“The feasibility study will be the key indicator that tells us whether it is a project that we want to move forward with,” he told the board

Swan expects to have the results of the study by mid-February.

In other business:

The board also heard the results of the district’s 2021-22 external audit. Representatives from Lowdermilk Church & Co. characterized the results as “good,” saying “the schools are operating very well and they’re all following the rules.”

BCPS Director of Human Resources Keith Recker presented the board with two options for a 2023-24 school calendar. The board will vote on the calendar at its next meeting.

Swan said the district has purchased 12 vape detectors to be installed at Table Rock and East Burke middle schools. The detectors will alert school administrators when vapes are being used. Taylor said board policy on vaping needs to be re-evaluated for clarity.

The board’s regular meeting is set for Monday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Olive Hill Resource Center, 509 W. Concord St., Morganton.