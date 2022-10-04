School board discusses child nutrition, testing and accountability

The Burke County Board of Education met Monday, Oct. 3 for a work session to discuss funding for the district’s Child Nutrition Program and 2021-22 state testing results.

The meeting started with Board Member Seth Hunt asking to delay consideration of the Child Nutrition spend down plan to a later meeting. He also requested a written submission from Keith Lawson, Burke County Public Schools finance officer, outlining the acceptable expenditures for the surplus and a “detailed justification” from Child Nutrition Director Daniel Wall “for all the items he has requested.”

“I know I have a plethora of questions after seeing this on Friday,” Hunt said.

Wall said the plan had already been submitted to the state for approval which is why it was listed on the agenda as an informational item. Hunt countered that he still believed the board needed to discuss some of the items.

“It’s a pretty high-dollar item, over $700,000 and we’ve not had a chance to discuss it,” Hunt said.

On Friday, Sept. 30, Board Chair Wendi Craven told The News Herald she and other board members saw the plan for the first time on Friday.

“I looked at it today. That’s the first time I’ve seen that actually all laid out,” she said. “So there will be a lot of discussion about that I feel.”

At the Oct. 3 meeting, Board Attorney Chris Campbell said the board would still be able to amend the plan even after it has been submitted to the state.

BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan also confirmed that none of the surplus would be spent until the board was able to consider the plan.

The board will consider the spend down plan during the next work session on Monday, Nov. 7.

Chartwells

Senior Director of Dining Services Aaron Propst presented the Chartwells’ quarterly update highlighting two programs, “Mood Boost” and “Discovery Kitchen.” The two programs are designed to educate students on how different foods impact mood and health and incentivize them to try new foods.

Propst said “Mood Boost” won the 2021 Food Management Best New Concept award in the K-12 sector.

Wall also presented the board with two proposed amendments to the district’s contract with Chartwells.

The first amendment concerns the district’s two newest initiatives: “Free Fridays” and premium menu options. On Sept. 23, the district rolled out its first premium options spending $1,347.05 serving a double cheeseburger or a free cookie to 4,832 students. The first “Free Friday” was scheduled for Sept. 30 but will be postponed until Oct. 7 due to Hurricane Ian.

The second contract amendment concerns a $437,981.54 grant from the USDA to help offset the impacts of inflation of school nutrition programs. According to USDA regulations, the “Supply Chain Assistance Funding” money must be spent on milk or fresh fruits or vegetables. The money will go to Chartwells since the district has contracted with Chartwells for its food service.

“In a way, this would be paying Chartwells for milk and fresh fruits and vegetables to help them with their rising food costs across the board,” Wall told the board.

Other business

In other business, BCPS Director of Testing and Accountability Ross Rumbaugh gave a 10-minute overview of state’s 2021-22 North Carolina Report Cards released by on Sept. 1.

According to Rumbaugh’s overview, a little over half of the pandemic-related learning loss experienced by Burke County schools was recovered in 2021-22. According to the report, four schools received a grade of B and Burke Middle College was rated at an A. Schools earning a B were Patton and Draughn high schools, Heritage Middle School and Drexel Elementary.

Six Burke County schools were designated as “low-performing schools,” which means the school earned a D or an F without exceeding growth targets. Rumbaugh said no Burke County School earned an F.

This was not the first time the board had been presented with 2021-22 testing and accountability data. According to multiple sources, Rumbaugh had presented the data in greater detail in approximately two-hour small group sessions with members in September.

Streaming

Monday’s work session was held in-person and streamed on the district’s website and YouTube channel for the first time since January. The board discontinued streaming work sessions last winter to allow for more candid discussion. Craven and the board made the move back to streaming the work session in response to community feedback. All regular called and special called meetings this year have been streamed.

The board will meet again for a regular called meeting on Monday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Olive Hill Resource Center.