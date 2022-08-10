School board discusses hiring, athletics in Monday meeting

The Burke County Board of Education met for its first work session of the 2022-23 school year Monday night.

The meeting featured financial updates from Finance Officer Keith Lawson, a hiring update from Human Resources Director Keith Recker and a tense exchange between two board members during the round robin portion of the meeting. The board also heard a proposal to install artificial turf on the district’s four high school football fields. The board also considered proposed revisions to the newly adopted media policy and a bid to purchase the former Chesterfield Elementary property on Pax Hill Road.

Bob Acord, director of auxiliary services, presented a cost assessment for installing artificial turf on all four BCPS High School football fields. According to the report, installing the turf would cost approximately $1.2 million per field and would last between 13 and 15 years before having to be replaced.

Overall, the report estimated artificial turf would cost the district approximately $7.2 million over the next 16 years. Based on maintenance costs for the 2021-22 fiscal year, continuing with natural turf would only cost $1.6 million.

Athletic Director Casey Rogers told the board artificial turf would be ideal because research has shown it reduces player injuries. He also cited the work coaches and school staff put into maintaining the current fields, much of which they do not get paid for.

When asked by the board how the district would pay for artificial turf, Lawson said it would severely impact the district’s capital budget.

The board discussed contracting out the maintenance of the fields and Lawson said the current capital fund would likely cover those costs. The board voted to consider the proposals as action items at the next regular called meeting.

Hiring

Recker characterized the district’s hiring efforts over the summer as successful.

“I think what has been a big help is our signing bonus,” he told the board. “Having a signing bonus for all our certified staff that come to Burke County has helped us and the numbers show that.”

As of Aug. 8, the district had 38 vacancies, but only 11 of those were teaching positions, according to Recker.

Director of Elementary Education Brett Wilson told The News Herald, that while the district would like to have every vacancy filled, he believes BCPS has done very well compared to other districts across the state.

During the round-robin portion of the meeting, board member Jane Sohovich confronted board member Tiana Beachler over comments she was alleged to have made at an Aug. 4 joint meeting of the Burke County Republican Party and the Coalition for Liberty at Granny’s Country Kitchen in Icard. Sohovich said Beachler insinuated the board was unwilling to discuss the implications of President Biden’s June 23 executive order expanding the reach of Title IX. Sohovich she believes Beachler’s alleged statements were untrue.

“Not being able to get it on the board to discuss it did not happen,” Sohovich told the board. “It was never addressed.”

Beachler said she had spoken with some board members about the need to discuss the expansion of Title IX.

“As to why it did not go on the agenda or it wasn’t brought up for discussion, I’m not for sure,” she said.

Beachler said she spoke at the Aug. 4 meeting because she wanted to address concerns she had heard from people within the school system.

“I had a few people that had concerns about it,” she said. “So instead of just talking to one, two or three, I decided to talk to a group, and I think it went well.”

Sohovich said any board member is free to bring up any topic for discussion during the round robin portion of the board’s monthly work sessions.

“For someone to make a blanket statement that we as board members did not allow that to take place, I have real concerns about that,” Sohovich said. “As far as I’m concerned, if somebody makes a statement to that effect, that’s a lie, and I do not like that.”

Lesile Ritchie Taylor asked Craven to call the meeting back to order but the back and forth continued until Don Hemstreet said he believed it was the responsibility of the chair to handle any perceived misconduct.

Craven told The News Herald on Tuesday, “the chair will handle it,” but did not elaborate on any possible measures that might be taken.

Beachler told The News Herald on Tuesday she never said she was told not to bring Title IX up at a board meeting, but she had emailed several links and articles for the group to discuss and felt she did not get a response from them.

“There wasn’t a response,” she said when asked what kind of response she had received to the emails.

Beachler said this is not the first time Sohovich has made these kinds of allegations.

“Jane is one who likes to call people out for what she perceives as mishaps,” Beachler said. “I don’t like bullies and that’s what she does. It hasn’t just been me, she does it regularly.”

Sohovich didn’t return requests for comment by press time Tuesday.

In other business at the meeting, the board decided to begin filming work sessions again in response to criticism the board has heard since discontinuing the practice in Feb. 2021.

Currently the board conducts work sessions face-to-face around a large table instead of at the front of the room facing an audience. This will continue, but work sessions will be filmed again starting the October work session.

The board also heard a bid to purchase the former Chesterfield Elementary School at a cost of $350,000. The bid was submitted by the Olive Hill Community Economic Development Corporation. Consideration of the bid was added to the agenda for the next regular called meeting on Aug. 15.

The board also heard an update from Lawson on Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding the district received as part of the federal government’s COVID response. As of June 30, the district has used a little over $25.5 million of the $45.4 million in ESSER funds it expects to receive.

The board also heard proposed updates to the newly approved board policy 3200-R which establishes criteria governing the selection of and challenges to supplementary materials including library books. Proposed changes would direct the district to offer resources and training sessions to help parents make informed media decisions for their children. Honeycutt said her office is currently putting “how-to” videos together and targeting the end of September to begin rolling out these in-person and and virtual training sessions. The proposed changes were added as an action item to the next regular called meeting.

The Board of Education is scheduled to meet again on Monday, Aug. 15 for a regular called meeting at 6 p.m. in the Olive Hill Room at 509 W. Concord St. in Morganton.