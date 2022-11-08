School board hears budget resolution, considers policy changes

The Burke County Board of Education met Monday night to discuss budget issues, a spend down plan for the district’s Child Nutrition Fund surplus and proposed changes to board policies.

During the meeting, Keith Lawson, Burke County Public Schools chief finance officer, presented the budget resolution for the 2022-23 school year.

“In June, you all adopted a continuing resolution that we typically use until our revenues start firming up for the year,” Lawson told the board.

According to the updated resolution, the district will spend $158.5 million for the 2022-23 school year. This is up from $145.5 million last year and $122.7 million for the 2020-21 school year. Lawson told The News Herald that most of the increase is due to temporary increases in federal funding passed as part of the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the $145.5 million spent last year, slightly more than $16.6 million came from local sources, the majority coming from the county. This is $60,751 lower than Lawson had estimated at the end of the last school year. This means the district only had to pull $170,801 out of its fund balance to balance last year’s budget.

Lawson also presented the board with the quarterly financial update for the quarter ending in September. He told the board the district is currently “on track” for a successful fiscal year.

“Through the first quarter, we’ve utilized $108,000 of fund balance,” Lawson said.

The budget resolution calls for using $464,913 of fund balance this year. As of June 30, the district’s fund balance stood at more than $3.26 million.

“I feel confident that we’re on track and that we’re looking good given any unforeseen circumstances for the year,” he said.

Board members then briefly discussed continued funding for school nurses in the future. Currently, 14 full-time nursing positions are funded from local and state sources, while another 11 are funded using temporary Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds passed by the federal government in 2021. The deadline for utilizing these funds is September 2024, according to Lawson.

Lawson told The News Herald the district expects to spend an additional $4.4 million in ESSER funds this year, primarily on addressing learning loss. This will leave it with $8.5 million that will available until the deadline.

Possible local solutions discussed for extending the temporary nursing positions beyond the deadline included pursuing grants from the Dogwood Trust, asking the county commissioners to fund more nursing positions and leaving temporary positions unfilled when they are vacated.

“We’re exploring multiple avenues to try to close that because the recommended ratio for school systems is 1 to 750 but we’re not funded anywhere near that,” Lawson said.

“We’ve got until 2024,” school Superintendent Mike Swan said. “So, we’ll have this year and all of next year to work through that process.”

In other business

The board considered a host of policy changes recommended by the N.C. School Boards Association to bring the district into compliance with state and federal policy changes and recent court decisions. Among the changes are the striking of three temporary measures governing the district’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposed changes also would reflect the state school boards association’s 2021 decision to disassociate with the National School Boards Association and join 21 other states in forming the Consortium of State School Boards Association (COSSBA). The state association cited a controversial letter from the NSBA to President Joe Biden citing an increase in the number of “acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials” and asking for his assistance in protecting them as one factor in its decision.

Board member Tiana Sims asked about a third proposed policy change which would expand protections against discrimination in the free and reduced lunch programs to include pregnancy, childbirth, sexual orientation and gender identity.

“Was there a legal obligation to add that portion in on A(1)?” she said.

“Yes ma’am, that came down from a court case from the Supreme Court and from the Fourth Circuit as well, so based on case law, that is a legal requirement at this point,” said Anna Gillespie, associate attorney for the school board.

Sims then confirmed with Gillespie that the verbiage used was the exact verbiage needed to satisfy the new requirements.

All proposed policy changes were moved to a second reading.

The board also heard from BCPS Child Nutrition Director Daniel Wall concerning the district’s Child Nutrition Spend Down plan. The plan focuses on improvements and upgrades to facilities and equipment including a new smoker for high school food classes and kitchen remodels at East Burke and Freedom high schools. The board had only a few clarification questions for Wall about the plan.

During the meeting, the board also was updated on the district’s 2022-23 school improvement plans and the results of last year’s teacher working conditions survey. According to the survey results presented at the meeting, Burke County teachers reported high levels of teacher satisfaction compared with neighboring counties and state averages.

The board will meet again on Monday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Olive Hill Resource Center, 509 W. Concord St., Morganton.