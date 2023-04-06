The Burke County Board of Education heard on Monday night how many students could be affected in a first phase of a proposed redistricting plan for Burke County Public Schools.

But some board members said the situation didn’t appear as bad as originally thought.

The plan for phase one would send students from five areas currently within the Mountain View Elementary School district to either Forest Hill, Hillcrest, Oak Hill or Drexel elementary schools.

BCPS Auxiliary Services Director Bob Accord told the board that representatives from BASICA were in Burke County for three days at the end of February as part of an in-depth study of the school district, going through the buildings looking at available space and rooms and the final reports from the study were complete.

He laid out the number of students that could be affected in a proposed redistricting and what school they could likely end up in. The board heard the reports and agreed to take the summer to nail down the redistricting plan.

Accord started with Forest Hill Elementary, telling the board that 50 students at Mountain View could be moved to Forest Hill with those students comprising of 11 kindergartners, 13 first-graders, 11 second-graders, six third-graders and nine fourth-graders. He said that would push Forest Hill’s capacity to 381 students.

Other proposed students affected would be:

Hillcrest: 12 students from Mountain View to Hillcrest. With a capacity of 381, the additional students would push capacity to around 80%, Accord said.

Oak Hill: 20 students from Mountain View that would attend Oak Hill. That would take Oak Hill’s capacity to 432, he said.

Drexel: 13 students from Mountain View could go to Drexel Elementary. That would take Drexel Elementary to 77% capacity.

Accord said enrollment at Mountain View Elementary is at 732 students, which is about 85% capacity. He said moving the previous-mentioned number of students from Mountain View to the other schools would put it at about 78% capacity.

Accord told the board if there is no redistricting, Mountain View would be at 92% capacity for next year. However, he said the unknown is how many kindergarten students the school will gain.

After the presentation on Monday, Board Member Seth Hunt asked whether it is fair to say, based on the latest boots-on-the-ground study, if the situation at Mountain View is not as dire as they first thought.

“I would say that’s 100% accurate,” said BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan.

Board Member Leslie Taylor asked if a phase II study of middle schools might find more areas of open classrooms to utilize?

Swan said right now, the system’s middle schools are good with capacity numbers.

Hunt said the board needs to define the capacity percentages at each school.

“Is it going to be 85%? Is it going to be 90%? And it seems to me that might be the first thing we really need to capture in our mind,” Hunt said. “What is that number going to be, because that’s really going to drive everything else, I believe.”

Board Chair Wendi Craven said she doesn’t want to see teachers get stuck into a small space for a classroom just because it’s an empty space in a school.

After phase one of redistricting is complete, there will be a phase two in which middle and high school numbers will be assessed, according to a previous News Herald story.

At its regular meeting later this month, the board will decide on a resolution opposing House Bill 219, the “Charter School Omnibus” bill. The proposed resolution says the bill would create unequal local funding between public schools and charter schools.