 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School board, municipal filing in Burke ends Friday
0 comments
alert

School board, municipal filing in Burke ends Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Generic ballot
Pixabay

People who plan to run for school board, the Morganton City Council or Valdese Town Council have until noon Friday to file for election.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no one had filed this week. The majority of those who have filed for election did so in the first week.

While candidates for municipal and school board elections get ready for the November election, others are already preparing for the 2022 elections.

On Aug. 5, Becky Weatherman, a Democrat and a retired lieutenant with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, opened a campaign committee to file to run for clerk of court, according to the Burke County Board of Elections. If she does file in December, it will be Weatherman’s second time running for the position. She lost her first bid for the seat when she challenged long-time current Clerk of Court Mabel Lowman in 2014.

Those who have previously filed for nonpartisan 2021 races are:

School Board

Central District – Buddy Armour and Tiana Sims

Eastern District – Leslie Ritchie Taylor and Scott Lambert

Western District (two seats) – Aaron Johnson, Seth Hunt, Jane Sohovich, Rhonda Ensley, Randy Fox and Katherine Magnotta

Morganton City Council

District No. 3 – Chris Hawkins

District No. 4 – Wendy Cato

Valdese Town Council

Mayor – Charlie Watts, Annemarie Baker and Jimmy Jacumin

Ward No. 1 – Andy Thompson

Ward No. 2 – Paul Mears

Ward No. 3 – Rexanna Lowman and Mary Ethridge

The seats up this year and the filing fees are:

Four seats are up for election on the Burke County Board of Education and the filing fee is $20. The four seats are:

  • Central District (incumbent Buddy Armour);
  • Eastern District (incumbent Sam Wilkinson);
  • Western District, Two seats (incumbents Seth Hunt and Jane Sohovich)

Two seats are up for the Morganton City Council and the filing fee is $20. The two seats up are:

  • District No. 3 (incumbent Chris Hawkins)
  • District No. 4 (incumbent Wendy Cato)

In Valdese, the mayor’s seat and three seats on the council are up for election and the filing fee for the mayor’s race is $12 and council seats are $10. The seats up are:

  • Valdese Mayor (incumbent Chip Black)
  • Ward No. 1 (incumbent Andy Thompson)
  • Ward No. 2 (incumbent Susan Stevenson)
  • Ward No. 3 (incumbent Roy Sweezy)

The election is Nov. 2. For additional information on the election and voting, contact the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Police: German anti-vax nurse injects 8,600 with saline instead of COVID vaccine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert