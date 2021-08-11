School board, municipal filing in Burke ends Friday

People who plan to run for school board, the Morganton City Council or Valdese Town Council have until noon Friday to file for election.
As of Wednesday afternoon, no one had filed this week. The majority of those who have filed for election did so in the first week.
While candidates for municipal and school board elections get ready for the November election, others are already preparing for the 2022 elections.
On Aug. 5, Becky Weatherman, a Democrat and a retired lieutenant with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, opened a campaign committee to file to run for clerk of court, according to the Burke County Board of Elections. If she does file in December, it will be Weatherman’s second time running for the position. She lost her first bid for the seat when she challenged long-time current Clerk of Court Mabel Lowman in 2014.
Those who have previously filed for nonpartisan 2021 races are:
School Board
Central District – Buddy Armour and Tiana Sims
Eastern District – Leslie Ritchie Taylor and Scott Lambert
Western District (two seats) – Aaron Johnson, Seth Hunt, Jane Sohovich, Rhonda Ensley, Randy Fox and Katherine Magnotta
Morganton City Council
District No. 3 – Chris Hawkins
District No. 4 – Wendy Cato
Valdese Town Council
Mayor – Charlie Watts, Annemarie Baker and Jimmy Jacumin
Ward No. 1 – Andy Thompson
Ward No. 2 – Paul Mears
Ward No. 3 – Rexanna Lowman and Mary Ethridge
The seats up this year and the filing fees are:
Four seats are up for election on the Burke County Board of Education and the filing fee is $20. The four seats are:
- Central District (incumbent Buddy Armour);
- Eastern District (incumbent Sam Wilkinson);
- Western District, Two seats (incumbents Seth Hunt and Jane Sohovich)
Two seats are up for the Morganton City Council and the filing fee is $20. The two seats up are:
- District No. 3 (incumbent Chris Hawkins)
- District No. 4 (incumbent Wendy Cato)
In Valdese, the mayor’s seat and three seats on the council are up for election and the filing fee for the mayor’s race is $12 and council seats are $10. The seats up are:
- Valdese Mayor (incumbent Chip Black)
- Ward No. 1 (incumbent Andy Thompson)
- Ward No. 2 (incumbent Susan Stevenson)
- Ward No. 3 (incumbent Roy Sweezy)