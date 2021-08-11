School board, municipal filing in Burke ends Friday

People who plan to run for school board, the Morganton City Council or Valdese Town Council have until noon Friday to file for election.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no one had filed this week. The majority of those who have filed for election did so in the first week.

While candidates for municipal and school board elections get ready for the November election, others are already preparing for the 2022 elections.

On Aug. 5, Becky Weatherman, a Democrat and a retired lieutenant with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, opened a campaign committee to file to run for clerk of court, according to the Burke County Board of Elections. If she does file in December, it will be Weatherman’s second time running for the position. She lost her first bid for the seat when she challenged long-time current Clerk of Court Mabel Lowman in 2014.

Those who have previously filed for nonpartisan 2021 races are:

School Board

Central District – Buddy Armour and Tiana Sims

Eastern District – Leslie Ritchie Taylor and Scott Lambert

Western District (two seats) – Aaron Johnson, Seth Hunt, Jane Sohovich, Rhonda Ensley, Randy Fox and Katherine Magnotta