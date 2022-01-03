 Skip to main content
School board opens up search for Icard replacement
School board opens up search for Icard replacement

The Burke County Board of Education voted to open up its search for candidates to fill an unexpired term left empty with the death of member R.L. Icard.

On Monday evening, board members agreed to open up the search for a replacement to the general public.

Board member Don Hemstreet said he would like to see the board do what it did in replacing former member Edna Weller.

Hemstreet said that process involved opening it to the general pubic, then the board asked questions of the candidates and then the candidates submitted their answers and the board made a decision. Other board members agreed to moved forward with that process.

Board Attorney Chris Campbell, with Cambell & Shatley in Asheville, said nothing about the process can be in closed session and that the process has to be an open process. He said the letters from potential candidates also are public record.

He said he sees it as a three-step process, with the first being setting a deadline for letter of interest, then meet again to look at letters of interest and then the board can set a meeting to vote on the replacement.

Those interested in filling the seat need to send an email by noon Jan. 10. A link for the email will be on the school’s website.

